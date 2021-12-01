“In a civilized and cultivated country, wild animals only continue to exist at all when preserved by sportsmen.” -Theodore Roosevelt
If someone is passionate about hunting or fishing, it is also necessary that he or she be a committed conservationist. It is incumbent upon sportsmen to be informed about the issues facing our wildlife and its habitat and take an active part in the process of dealing with them.
For all the amazing accomplishments in our nation’s history, earlier Americans did a pretty horrible job with the natural bounty that the land provided. Of course, subsistence hunting and fishing was very normal in those days, but the indigenious peoples had been doing that for quite a long time with relatively limited impact on game populations. No, what really wrecked havoc on American wildlife was the dollar sign. Unregulated market hunting was the primary culprit, fueled by a general ignorance that wildlife was not an unlimited resource.
As the nation expanded westward, men saw the potential windfalls to be made, and animals such as a beaver, mink, otter, deer and bear were pursued relentlessly. Of course after a while the game populations plummeted, and people moved on to the next area. One of the most famous early hunters and woodsmen was Daniel Boone. Boone often spent many months away from home hunting, many times in largely untouched wilderness that was the territory of Native Americans. Boone loved living close to the land so much that as settlement in one area increased he would relocate to a more isolated area. Yet the mistakes of that time extended to Boone, as he made a significant part of his living as a market hunter. For instance, one winter in North Carolina’s Yadkin Valley he is said to have killed 91 bears, and it is also said that is how the name of the local watercouse Bear Creek came about. Boone and a companion also supposedly killed thirty deer in one day. Later in Kentucky Boone supposedly took 155 bears in one season.
There is some evidence that Boone eventually realized, at least somewhat, that this type of hunting was not sustainable, as he saw it took farther and farther journeys to find an abundance of game. However, this was not an attitude that gained traction. Boone was a man of his time, and so it is unfair to be too harsh on him or anyone else, despite their errors. They simply lacked knowledge. We have it today in large part because we can see the sad results of their mindset.
On the Great Plains the bison herds were almost completely wiped out for profit. By the 20th century whitetail deer were exceptionally rare in the Southeast and many other places. Turkeys were near the brink of extinction, perhaps numbering only 30,000 in the entire nation, which is less than African elephants or polar bears today. The passenger pigeon did end up going extinct. Due to the success of the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation, which emphasizes wildlife as a public resource to be managed by government officials at various levels for the benefit of all citizens and for the animals’ long-term sustainability, we still have bison, deer have recovered to where they are widely overpopulated, and turkeys might be the nation’s best recovery story.
To go back to the great TR’s quote above, sportsmen and women are indeed the driving force. Look at Africa, where traveling sportsmen via the safari hunting industry have placed value on wildlife that helps insure its health and survival. Outfitters employ local citizens as trackers, cooks, and skinners, and many times meat is distributed to needy communities. This creates incentives to protect the animals. Where regulated hunting has been done away with, rampant poaching is decimating wildlife populations. Back in our country, the money collected from licenses and from taxes on shooting equipment directly funds wildlife conservation.
Yet it is important to do more. I would encourage hunters to join one or ideally several of the conservation organizations of your choice, such as the National Wild Turkey Federation, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, Delta Waterfowl, Pheasants Forever, Quail Forever, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Wild Sheep Foundation, Dallas Safari Club, and so on. Most of the time you get a nice magazine in the mail, but the main thing is that these organizations use their funds to directly impact conservation projects. Because of their efforts a lot of habitat has been protected and effective legislation has been passed. I have focused mostly on hunting, but these same principles hold true for fishing. Fisheries have to be managed for sustainability. There are a range of species that face challenges and similar ways to be informed and involved.
Also it is important to be committed to ethical hunting and fishing. Yes, I fully realize that is a subjective construct that has continually changed over history and even now varies widely based on the culture. Let’s be honest though, recreational hunting and fishing are not necessary from subsistence point of view today, except of course as a lifestyle choice. We as a nation waste so much of our food supply it is embarrassing. Therefore, the image that is projected is important. If we want to convey the message that sportsmen truly are the biggest benefactors to the future of wildlife, it matters that we do not reflect the mistaken attitudes of our past.