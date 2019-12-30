The Farm Service Agency recently announced enrollment periods for both general CRP and continuous CRP offers. Ross Loftin, FSA Director in Lee/Itawamba and Pontotoc Counties says the agency is now receiving offers for eligible acreage for the general CRP until February 28, 2020.
The general signup allows landowners to offer new eligible acreage as well as some acreage that expired from CRP in 2017, 2018, and 2019 as well as contracts expiring 9-30-2020. The general CRP offers landowners annual rental payments and cost sharing to establish an approved cover of grass or trees in exchange for removing the acreage from crop production.
In order to be eligible for CRP, the acreage must have been planted to an annually tilled crop at least 4 of the 6 years between 2012 and 2017. CRP offers will be ranked according to an erodibility index (EBI) score based on several factors affecting environmental benefits. After the signup, the Secretary of Agriculture will determine the EBI threshold used to accept offers.
The CRP offer process is a competitive one and landowners can make their offers more competitive by increasing their EBI score. Persons interested in CRP should contact their local FSA office in the coming weeks for details. Loftin says FSA is also conducting a signup through the remainder of the fiscal year for acreage to be offered or reoffered for enrollment in the Continuous CRP. The Continuous CRP is for more environmentally sensitive acreage and for new acreage offered, there are incentive payments to enhance the benefits for the participant. Continuous CRP offers are not processed/accepted on a competitive basis. The cropping history requirement of 4 of 6 years from 2012 through 2017 is applicable.
Loftin notes that current CRP participants with contracts expiring 9-30-2020 as well as participants that had contracts that expired in 2017, 2018, and 2019 with potential eligibility for reoffering should be receiving letters of notification that they should contact their FSA office for additional information about these signups.
In other news, Loftin reports that the votes have been counted in the recent Pontotoc County FSA Committee election and in Local Administrative Area number three, Matthew Poe of the Troy community was elected to serve a three-year term beginning January 1, 2020. Jimmy Sappington of the South Pontotoc area was elected as first alternate.
Additional information on these and other programs is available to producers and landowners by visiting the local FSA office.