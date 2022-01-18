Often people say home is where your heart is, but there is a great value in knowing that you have your own place to hang your hat. Habitat for Humanity in Pontotoc has been helping folks here have a place to call home for some 30 years now.
Habitat makes this happen through low interest loans and sweat equity, that means the family puts in volunteer hours to build the home.
But all this can’t take place effectively without a director to keep funds flowing, volunteers lined up and potential homeowners interviewed.
Executive Director Kimberly Easterling said as she looks into this year there are some things she wants to think differently and change.
“I want to choose more durable materials when we build homes,” she said. “When a family lives in a home for 20 years they are falling apart because our materials aren’t durable.”
More parking area is also on her list. “Our families are growing as they live in the homes and the children grow up and learn how to drive, and they need more spaces to park cars,” she noted.
Pontotoc County Habitat was nearing completion on the first home in January of 1992 with dedication set the following spring. And even that first year, getting people to volunteer to come out and help build homes was a chore. Only the homeowner and the building supervisor were at work on the first home for the most part.
Today is no different, the organization still needs teen groups to mobilize for volunteer work to help those in the community get in a home.
The organization did get teen groups from other coming to help especially in this years that followed the tornado, but Covid has changed that. “Collegiate groups can come and build any more because of Covid,” noted Easterling. “Anyone locally who can come and help is really needed.”
A key to helping facilitate this is having a building supervisor full time to help with the on going projects. Recently the Habitat board voted to fill that position and have hired James Leslie, who is called Heck amongst his friends.
“He is a contractor in Pontotoc with an electrician and contractor’s license,” enthused Easterling.
“He has decades of experience in home construction. With his extensive knowledge of construction, he will be able to foresee possible problems, adjust building projects to offset increases in materials, and have a wider resource pool of independent contractors to keep building on track.”
Another goal of Easterling is fundraising. “We will be focusing on two different aspects. We want to have a Faith Build, where groups of churches come together and volunteer their hours and their monies to help build a home as well as a Bankers Build where banks supply the money for homes.”
She said that churches have had to cancel mission trips because of Covid and this is a way for the young and old alike to minister to people in their own back yard. “So often we look over seas and forget there are people right here who need our help.”
The organization is also looking for new board members as well as to completely fill out the committees that is needed to effectively run the organization.
“At present we have 13 active members but several are rotating off of the board. Right now the only we only have the family selection committee active as well as the board at large. I want to form a committee in charge of volunteer day that can organize getting building materials to the site, meals to the site and clean up. I know that not everybody can get out there and hammer a nail, but you can fix a sandwich or put a tray together or load up the things and set a table up for folks to take a lunch break. I want to put people in their pockets of strength. There is something that everyone can do to help Habitat.”
Easterling said her goal is to actually build two houses a year and it will take everyone who enjoys ministering to folks to help with his.
The next board meeting will be Monday, January 24 at 5:30, if you would like to volunteer in any capacity you are invited to come or you can call 662-488-9090 and leave a message if you cannot attend the meeting but would like to help.
Since that first home went up 30 years ago, Pontotoc Habitat has built 45 houses in Pontotoc County as well as contributed enough through tithing of their funds to build 20 homes in Africa.
They are required to give ten percent of all funds that are gathered in to build homes overseas and because construction costs are so low, you can build a house for roughly one third of what it costs here in the United States.