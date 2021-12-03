Have you felt intense pain while walking on your lawn during the summer? If you answered yes, the discomfort was likely caused by lawn burweed.
This column will discuss and offer control options for lawn burweed. The sources include the Mississippi State University Extension Service publications “Establish and Manage Your Home Lawn” and “How to Treat Lawn Burweed.”
Description
Lawn burweed is a winter annual that emerges from seed in the fall. It tends to form low growing clumps with an appearance somewhat like parsley. The stickers develop when the seed heads form in early spring. To prevent the painful stickers, the weed must be controlled during the fall and winter months.
Control
A healthy lawn can often win a head-to-head competition with weeds. A healthy lawn can be achieved through lawn management practices that include fertilization, timely watering, and the use of proper mowing heights. Please remember that soil testing is the most economical way to apply the correct amount of lime and fertilizer to your lawn.
If chemical control is necessary, there are preemergent and post emergent herbicide options available. The most effective chemical control for lawn burweed is to use a preemergent herbicide, during the month of October, when temperatures are around 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Examples of preemergent herbicides can include atrazine, isoxaben, and simazine. These chemicals are safe to apply to Bermuda, centipede, St. Augustine, and zoysia lawns. Always remember to read and follow label directions before applying herbicides.
Post emergent herbicides can be applied in December, January, or February to control lawn burweed. Post emergent herbicides with excellent control ratings include atrazine, imazaquin, metsulfuron, and simazine. These chemicals are also safe to be applied to Bermuda, centipede, St. Augustine, and zoysia lawns. Refer to the MSU Extension Service publication “Establish and Manage Your Home Lawn” for a complete listing of herbicides that can be used to control lawn burweed.
You can act during the fall and winter months to control lawn burweed. Your children and pets will thank you! Contact James Shannon at 662-769-0547 or by email at james.shannon@msstate.edu for more information.