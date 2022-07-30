In the previous edition of “Farm and Garden Notes”, I discussed vegetable choices and planting dates for establishing fall vegetable gardens. I failed to give adequate attention to the topic of pest control. An intentional effort to control insects can be the difference in the success and failure of a fall vegetable garden.
Many insects have multiple generations during the growing season, causing populations to progressively increase during summer and into autumn. As row crops mature during late summer, stinkbugs, tomato fruitworms, and fall armyworms are attracted to well-watered vegetable gardens. This double whammy makes insecticide applications a must in fall gardens.
I will discuss conventional pest control options for common vegetables grown in fall gardens. I will list insecticide options for each pest followed by the pre-harvest interval (PHI). The reference for this column is a Mississippi State University Extension Service newsletter by Dr. Blake Layton entitled, “Insect Pests in Late-Season Vegetable Gardens.”
Before applying insecticides, it is important to read and follow label directions. Product labels will list the vegetables that the insecticide can be applied to, mixing rates, and pre-harvest intervals (PHI). PHI refer to the amount of time that must pass between spraying and vegetable harvest. PHI can range from one to over fourteen days depending on the insecticide and the specific vegetable crop. Take care to treat the base of the stems and the upper and lower surfaces of the leaves when spraying vegetable crops.
Southern Peas
Southern peas include purple hull, crowder, and blackeye peas. The primary insects that attack peas are cowpea curculios and stinkbugs. Without timely sprays, they can ruin a crop. To control curculios, insecticide applications should begin when the pods are one-half inch long. Growers should make two to three additional sprays that are four to five days apart. If stinkbugs continue to be a problem, additional sprays can be made. Two insecticide options include bifenthrin (Ortho Bug-B-Gon Max spray) and zetamethrin (GardenTech Insect Killer Concentrate). The PHI for bifenthrin is three days, and one day for zetamethrin.
Butter Beans
Stink bugs can create major problems in late season butter beans. Two applications of bifenthrin (Ortho Bug-B-Gon Max spray) can offer adequate control. The PHI for bifenthrin is three days.
Tomatoes and Peppers
The primary insect pests for tomatoes and peppers include tomato fruitworms, stink bugs, and leaffooted bugs. Good insecticide choices include bifenthrin (Ortho Bug-B-Gon Max spray) and permethrin (Hi-Yield Garden, Pet, and Livestock spray 10%). Please note that the bifenthrin PHI for tomatoes is one day and seven days for peppers. The permethrin PHI for tomatoes is one day and three days for peppers.
Squash, Zucchini, and Pumpkins
The major pests for squash, zucchini, and pumpkins include squash bugs and squash vine borers. Good insecticide choices include bifenthrin (Ortho Bug-B-Gon Max spray) and permethrin (Hi-Yield Garden, Pet, and Livestock spray 10%). The PHI for bifenthrin and permethrin is three days for squash.
Cole Crops
Cole crops include cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower. The most common pests are loopers and other caterpillar pests. Spinosad, with a one-day PHI, is the insecticide of choice when treating caterpillars.
Good luck with your fall vegetable garden! I promise that the extra effort will pay off. Refer to the MSU Extension Service publication “Insect Pests of the Home Vegetable Garden” for more detailed control recommendations. If you would like to learn more about gardening or other topics, call the Mississippi State University Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
