There are several things that all Mississippians have in common. Examples of our similarities include our love for sweet tea, fried food, and college football. There is one commonality that is very unpleasant. Every Mississippian has fire ants in their yard.
In this article, I will discuss fire ant control in home lawns. I will include three management practices that can be used in combination to control fire ants. The information in this article along with treatment recommendations for a variety of other situations can be found at http://extension.msstate.edu/insects/fire-ants.
The three management strategies to be discussed include broadcast bait treatments, individual mound treatments, and broadcast insecticide treatments.
Broadcast Bait Treatments
You have probably treated a large fire ant mound with an ant control product only to have three mounds take its place. There are always small ant colonies that are developing in the home lawn. By only treating the large mounds you are fighting a losing battle.
A fire ant control strategy should begin with broadcasting bait products. When used properly baits can reduce the number of mounds by 80 percent. Examples of brand names of effective fire ant bait products include Advion, Amdro, and Extinguish plus.
Fire ant baits should be applied to the home lawn three times per year. The baits should be applied in early spring, mid-summer, and in the fall. The easiest way to remember when to apply the baits is to use the holidays – Easter, Fourth of July, and Labor Day.
It is best to apply baits when rain is not forecasted for several days to allow the worker ants to find the bait. The worker ants will take the bait back to the mound to feed the larvae. The larvae then digest the bait and the insecticide is then spread throughout the colony. This process takes time, it will work but you will need to be patient. It can take two to six weeks to have complete control.
For home lawns fire ant baits are best applied using a small hand-powered spreader. A fertilizer spreader should not be used, it will apply way too much. Most fire ant baits are recommended to be applied at a rate of 1 to 2 1/2 pounds per acre. To spread this low rate, it is often necessary to walk fast and turn the spreader handle slowly.
It is not as important to evenly apply fire ant baits as compared to fertilizer applications. The ants will seek out the bait and take it back to the mound.
Individual Mound Treatments
Broadcast bait treatments will kill most, but not all of the mounds in your yard. Those stubborn mounds will need to be treated individually.
The quickest way to kill individual mounds is to use liquid drenches. Products containing permethrin or bifenthrin work well for liquid drenches. Check the product label to determine how much chemical to mix per gallon of water. It is important to thoroughly soak the mound. It will take 1-2 gallons of the mixture depending on the mound size.
Products that contain acephate are effective dry individual mound treatments. Ortho or surrender are products that contain acephate. The drawback of this product is that it smells bad.
Dry mound treatments containing deltamethrin or cyfluthin can also be used. These products don’t smell bad but are not as effective as acephate.
Broadcast insecticide treatments
Broadcasting insecticide is also a tool that can be used to control fire ants. This treatment is often more time consuming and costly to apply. Broadcast insecticide treatments are most often used in highly managed areas such as athletic fields and golf courses.
The ants must contact the insecticide to be controlled. Therefore, it is more important to evenly spread the insecticide treatments. You may choose to use broadcast insecticide treatments in specific areas of the lawn where fire ants can’t be tolerated. Products containing the insecticide bifenthrin are effective broadcast insecticide treatments.
Using the techniques described above will effectively control fire ants in home lawns. Fire ants are very persistent creatures. To be able to control this nuisance it is important to be equally persistent. Don’t give up!