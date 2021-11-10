I have been hearing a lot of people complain about the time change including me.
I do not like the time change in the fall because I do not like it getting dark before or soon after the end of a work day.
In reality this is the correct time before we started adhering to Daylight Savings Time somewhere in the late 60’s.
Some of us were around to remember the clocks changing in the spring and back in the fall for the first time.
According to Wikipedia, the shift in apparent time is also motivated by practicality. In American temperate latitudes, for example, the sun rises around 04:30 on the summer solstice and sets around 19:30. Since most people are asleep at 04:30, it is seen as more practical to pretend that 4:30 is actually 5:30, thereby allowing people to wake close to the sunrise and be active in the evening light.
None of us complain in the spring when we lose an hour of sleep because we have more daylight in the evenings to enjoy being outside when the weather is warmer and we get an opportunity to work outside in our lawns or just enjoy being outside after the winter months.
I am not a big fan of the colder weather and the darkness makes it even worse.
I have the habits of a bear, I like to hibernate in the winter.
I want to go home, eat something warm like soups and chili, wrap in a blanket and binge watch TV.
None of these things are good for me, but it is a challenge to get me up, out and going when it is cold and dark.
I am working on not complaining about the time change and find ways to enjoy the time inside after dark and find projects to work on that will keep me busy.
Everyone that have been complaing about this time change must be like me and don’t mind getting up when it is dark, just want more daylight to enjoy in the afternoons.
The farmers will tell you it does not matter what the clock says, they get up and go to work when the sun comes up and end the day when the sun goes down.
We can all learn something from the farmers. Get up earlier and take full advantage of the daylight we have each day.