Routine eye exams should be postponed, and, aside from emergency treatment, patients are encouraged to stay away from brick-and-mortar offices and to call ahead if they need important products, say local optometrists.
“Until further notice, we will be closed for anything other than emergencies, such as eye injuries,” said Pontotoc optometrist, Dr. Terry Wood.
Employees will carry products, like contact lenses, to your car, but coming into the office is prohibited, Woods said.
Adjusting frames doesn’t count as emergency treatment.
“We’re cutting-down on group exposure, and even small measures make a difference,” said Wood. He put his plan into action last week, even before a recommendation from the Centers For Disease Control, as well as the Mississippi Board of Optometry, issued a recommendation about the Coronavirus.
“We value our patients, but we don’t want them gathered in the waiting room, creating a health risk,” said Wood.
Wood’s staff had been screening patients at the door, asking if they had flu-like symptoms. Since the CDC recommendation, they’ve gone to emergencies only.
Patients with emergencies can call 662-419-5719, Wood said, but he said that number isn’t for rescheduling appointments. He advised to watch the clinic’s Facebook page and emails to see when the clinic will resume its normal routine.
Millicent Seawright, office manager with the Shannon and Graham Eye Clinic in Pontotoc, agreed it’s not business as usual since the coronavirus has worsened locally.
“Everybody is taking extra precautionary measures, we’re being really careful” said Seawright. “We’re still seeing a few routine patients and followups, and we’re still seeing emergency patients.”