In an effort to safeguard lives in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic dozens of events have been cancelled or postponed in Pontotoc County. “Business as normal” has been replaced by day to day evaluations and recommendations aimed at reducing sickness and death from the worldwide coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said Monday (March 16) that city hall remains open daily from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. but city services customers are asked to take advantage of alternate ways of paying gas and water bills if possible.
“We’re encouraging folks to pay online or put payments in the drop box outside city hall if possible,” Mayor Peoples said. “That reduces the person to person physical contact and personnel will check the drop boxes several times a day. But the lobby is open if assistance is needed.”
Mayor Peeples also said late Monday that the public hearing set for Thursday, March 19, in Pontotoc County Chancery Court to consider the city of Pontotoc’s annexation proposal has been cancelled until further notice because of the coronavirus danger.
“Court officials said it has been continued and will be re-scheduled at a later date,” Peeples said.
Pontotoc County Circuit Court officials said that the three week term will proceed. Court is set to begin Monday, March 23.
Pontotoc County Supervisors called an emergency meeting Tuesday morning, March 17, to pass a proclamation of a local emergency in the wake of the COVID-19 virus.
“What does this proclamation do for us?” board president Wayne Stokes asked attorney Phil Tutor.
“It is just like what we would do if we had a tornado,” Tutor replied. “It essentially brings monies to us to help us in this time.”
The proclamation puts the whole county of Pontotoc under a local emergency and will be reviewed every 30 days until the emergency is no longer in effect and is terminated.
The other matter the board discussed was the handling of employee rotation during the COVID-19 crisis. It was decided to allow each supervisor and elected official assess the situation in their own districts and offices and make the call on a week to week basis, according to how the virus is traveling.
“It is important that we take care of those who are in the public handling papers and people up close,” pointed out Chancery Court Clerk Ricky Ferguson, “because if a person comes in here and is tested positive for the virus, then everyone who was in here with them has to go into a 14 day quarantine.”
Houses of worship haven’t been exempt from COVID-19 with the governor calling for voluntary suspension of services this past Sunday.
On Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump has asked for no more than 10 people to gather at a time “including families,” he noted.
At West Heights, Dr. David Hamilton said his church won’t be having Wednesday prayer meeting, and the fate of Sunday services will be determined at a later date.
“This is a time for us to minister to people,” Hamilton said. “This is not a time for panic, but peace. We are not to live in fear because God is in control. Take things a day at a time, but plan for the long term. We need to be sane in an insane world.”
To help with re-stocking and sanitizing the store, Pontotoc Wal-Mart on Highway 15 North has cut back on hours. The store is no longer open 24 hours a day. The new hours are 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Two Pontotoc grocery stores will remain at regular hours.
Price Cutter Manager Evan Steward said trucks are having a few logistical problems so far things are going fine. The hours of operation remain at 8 a.m - 8 p.m.
Piggly Wiggly manager Glen Gillen said their store will remain open regular hours which are from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. - 10 p.m Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday.
The COVID-19 virus has caused numerous events across the county to be cancelled or postponed. Below is a list of these that we know of right now. This list is fluid so please check our website for more.
Merchants spring open house postponed
The spring open house set by the Pontotoc Merchants has been postponed. Please watch for the later date.
Pontotoc Park and rec egg hunt
The Pontotoc Park and Rec egg hunt set for April 4 has been cancelled. There will be no hunt this year.
American Legion will not meet
The Pontotoc American Legion’s Post 16 celebration of the Legion’s 101st birthday scheduled for Thursday, 26 March at 6:00 p.m. has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus risk. Our next monthly meeting will be held on 28 April, details to follow in the Pontotoc Progress Community Announcements in late April. For questions please call 489-3907.
Sunshine on lockdown
Sunshine Rest Home is on lock down until further notice. No visitors are allowed. The choir production will not be held this Saturday.
Library closed
The Pontotoc County Library will be closed all week The decision to reopen on Monday the 23 will be posted on their facebook page.
PCT spring production postponed
The Pontotoc Community Theater's children’s spring production has been postponed.
OCC celebration cancelled
The Operation Christmas Child celebration set for this Saturday at West Heights has been cancelled.
Lunching with books cancelled
Due to the coronavirus The March Lunching With Books has been cancelled.
Town Square Museum closed
The Town Square Museum will be closed until March 27 and then reassessments will be made. The Post Office will remain open.
MSU Extention suspends activites
The Mississippi State University Extension office will be open regular hours, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., however activities such as 4-H meetings, MHV meetings and other things slated in the building have been suspended until March 30, then reassessments will be made.
St. Patricks Day dance cancelled
The St. Patricks Day dance that was going to be at the Community House this Saturday has been cancelled.