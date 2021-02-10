In the city of Pontotoc’s upcoming municipal election former alderman Rickey Hill has qualified as a Republican candidate in Ward 3. Hill’s opponents include incumbent Ward 3 Alderman D.R. Simmons and Joe DiDonna, who have also both qualified as Republican candidates.
In the February 10, 2021, edition of the Pontotoc Progress Rickey Hill was incorrectly listed as a candidate in the Ward 4 alderman’s race.
The Ward 4 alderman’s race includes incumbent Rayburn Mapp who qualified as a Republican along with Ward 4 challenger David Anderson, who also qualified Republican.
The Progress regrets the error.