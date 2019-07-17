In the recent June 2019 “Candidate Connection” printed as a supplement to the Pontotoc Progress we were incorrect that the charge for voting in the wrong precinct is a felony offense. In fact, it is a misdemeanor offense punishable for up to one year in jail and /or up to a $1,000 fine.
The Progress regrets the error.
However, voting officials stressed it is important for voters to be sure and cast their ballots at the precinct in which they reside.
Pontotoc County Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki said that voters who have moved since the last general election can check their precinct location at her office.
“If you are already registered to vote in Pontotoc County and you have moved to a new place of residency within the county you need to come to the circuit clerk’s office and see if you need to change your voter registration precinct,” Nowicki said. “We’ll be happy to make that change, if needed based on your new place of residency, and help direct you to the correct voter precinct in the upcoming August primaries.”
“If you are already a registered voter in Pontotoc County, changing precincts will not make you ineligible to vote in the August 6 primaries,” she said.
Absentee voting is currently ongoing in the circuit clerk’s office.
In addition to regular weekday business hours, the circuit clerk’s office will also be open on Saturday, July 27, and again on Saturday, August 3, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.
“During those extended hours on Saturday, you can vote absentee or correct your voter registration if you have moved to a new residence,” Nowicki explained.
“The deadline for new voters to register for the August 6 primaries has already passed, but the deadline to register to vote in the August 27 runoff election is Monday, July 29,” she added.