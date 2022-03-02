North Pontotoc's Eli Carwyle won First Place at the Individual State Wrestling tournament at the Mississippi School for the Blind on Feb. 19, defeating Garner Taylor of Ocean Springs with a fall at 38 seconds.
A story in the Feb. 23 edition of the Pontotoc Progress omitted some names from the list of winners from North Pontotoc High School at the state meet. The complete list of winners is below. We apologize for the oversight.
* Easton Stark 4th in the 182 class
* Eli Sheffield 2nd in the 113 class
* Luke Hale 4th in the 120 class
* Cooper Warren 3rd in the 132 class
* Landon Ward 3rd in the 145 class
* Mike Wilbanks 4th in the 152 class
* Dre Villarreal 4th in the 160 class
* Eli Carwyle 1st in the 170 class
* Donovan Winfun 6th in the 2nd in the 138 pound class
* Bryce Rainer 5th in the 220 class
* Bryan Heredia 1st in the 285 class
North Pontotoc's team finished 3rd overall. Coach Bob Rainer thanked his athletes and administrators for the successful season.
"I would like to thank the Pontotoc County School District for buying in to wrestling this year and our administration for their support. I want to give a big thank you to Mr. Steve Keasler. Without his help and knowledge everything we accomplished this year wouldn't have been possible. Most importantly I want to say how proud I am of this team and the work they put in this year that made the inaugural team here at North Pontotoc a huge success."