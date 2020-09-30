The South Pontotoc boys cross country finished in first place at Saturday's Eagle Claw Invitational in Eupora. The Cougars had three top ten finishers, as Noah Fleming, Slade Bost and Zach Bennett finished third, fourth and fifth. Following them were Colton Fuqua in 11th, Rene Martinez in 13th, Trey Riley in 14th and Gable Steward in 16th.
The boys finished with 36 points. Mississippi School for Math and Science was a distant second with 76.
The South varsity girls finished fourth. Ella Easterling led the team with a second place overall finish. Following her were Leah Montgomery (19th), Elizabeth Harlow (20th), Savannah Ray, Harlee Gillespie and Faith Pannell.
Macy Bain won the girls junior high 2-miler. Kendall Long placed 9th and Yadhira Martinez 11th. Behind them were Aubrey Logan, Karina Fernandez, Haley Hamm and Zada Bray. The junior high girls squad came in third.
Hunter Lindsey was the top finisher for the junior high boys with a 2nd place run. Andres Martinez also recorded a top-10 finish, coming in 8th. They were followed by Brennan Ratliff, Drayden Wray and Connor Walls. The junior high came in fourth.