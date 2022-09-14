The South Ponotoc girls took home the second place trophy at a meet in Eupora. They include (from left Coach Helen Bowen) Ginnifer Holcomb, Chloe Rice, Harper Rush, Anna Newell, Rayleigh Mooneyham, Lynsie Johnson.
Eupora started out South's season. Man, it was so hot. We started running at Euporas meet for a smaller meet, but this year, a good many teams wanted in on the action. Varsity Girls and Boys both placed 3rd overall. The jv girls ran an impressive race to earn 2 nd place. Chloe Rice 14:58, Harper Rush 16:02, Anna Newell 16:15, Ginnifer Holcomb 21:26, Lynsie Johnson 23:29, followed up by Rayleigh Mooneyham 23:43. The Varsity didn't do too bad either bringing in 3rd place. Macy Bain lead the way with a 23:14, Ella Easterling 24:30, Kendall Adams 27:51, Pricilla Martinez 30:17 bringing up the rear Leah Montgomery 30:30.
Jv boys came in overall 4th place Max Moore led the way for South with 15:15, Karson Pettit 15:18, Ace Easterling 15:29, Traylen Bain 16:07, Noah Gregory 19:22, Jaren Kelly 19:45 and Jaylon Owens 20:29
The varsity Galbe Steward, 20:48 led the way with Christopher Figueroa 21:52, Grayson Hendon 24:10, Andres Martinez24:42, Kelby Collums 24:49 followed by Will McMurry 26:00.
TCPS was a tough race. There was a huge turnout for each race. We need to run at TCPS they have some very nice hills. No one like to run hills, haha, but that comes with a true cross country course.
Varsity Girls Macy Bain lead the way again followed by Ella Easterling, Kendall Adam, Leah Montgomery and Pricilla Martinez.
Varsity Boys was led by Gable Steward, Slade Bost, Christopher Figueroa, Kelby Collums, Andres Martinez, Grayson Hendon and Will McMurry.
JV Boys was led by Ace Easterling, Karson Pettit, Max Moore, Traylen Bain, Noah Gregory, Jaylon Owens, Jaren Kelly, and Juan Martinez.
Jv Girls was led by Harper Rush, Chloe Rice, Anna Newell, Lynsie Johnson, Ginnifer Holcomb, and Rayleigh Mooneyham
