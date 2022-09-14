SP girls second place trophy pic

The South Ponotoc girls took home the second place trophy at a meet in Eupora. They include (from left Coach Helen Bowen) Ginnifer Holcomb, Chloe Rice, Harper Rush, Anna Newell, Rayleigh Mooneyham, Lynsie Johnson.

 Courtesy

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Eupora started out South's season. Man, it was so hot. We started running at Euporas meet for a smaller meet, but this year, a good many teams wanted in on the action. Varsity Girls and Boys both placed 3rd overall. The jv girls ran an impressive race to earn 2 nd place. Chloe Rice 14:58, Harper Rush 16:02, Anna Newell 16:15, Ginnifer Holcomb 21:26, Lynsie Johnson 23:29, followed up by Rayleigh Mooneyham 23:43. The Varsity didn't do too bad either bringing in 3rd place. Macy Bain lead the way with a 23:14, Ella Easterling 24:30, Kendall Adams 27:51, Pricilla Martinez 30:17 bringing up the rear Leah Montgomery 30:30.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus