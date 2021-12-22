The men and women from Springville came to Ecru and took wins against county rivals North Pontotoc on Dec. 14.
On the ladies’ side, Anna Brooke Sullivan scored a game high 15 points, added to 10 from Rebekah Pilcher, as the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars defeated the Lady Vikings 57-31.
Early in the contest, North’s Gracie Corley drew a foul and converted a pair of free-throws to give North 3. Soon afterward, Pilcher snapped a nice bounce pass inside to Sullivan and South pulled away for good, at 10-4.
One observer might call the game hard-fought and physical; another might say it was a bit sloppy. Regardless, the first half was chock full of turnovers and missed free-throws.
North’s Annasia Berry played hard in the paint for the Lady Vikings, wrestling for a loose ball and converting a free-throw as North struggled to find scoring opportunities against South’s defense full-court press. South’s Shylee Canderdy applied pressure in the backcourt, allowing Pilcher to grab a blind-side steal and carry it in for a 12-5 Lady Cougar lead.
Caroline Cook, who jostled gamely with Berry in the paint throughout the contest, added a basket for South. Maggie Gaspard putback an offensive rebound and South led 16-6 at the end of the first quarter.
North’s Bella Hayes, whose hustle proved a gadfly for South all night, knocked down a corner jumper to open the second.
Pilcher continued to find open players for quality shots, and she got a nice look inside to Cook for a score. North’s Lana McCord got a breakaway layup, in a rare moment when North managed to make a long pass, behind the Lady Cougars’ press.
Mallory Robinson turned in a good defensive game for the Lady Vikings, and her harrying of offensive players around the perimeter forced South to look for the extra pass on several trips down the floor.
South’s Sydney Brazil forced a Lady Viking turnover and got the ball to teammate Maggie Ross; Ross then passed back to Brazil, who drew the defender to her, then passed back to Ross who nailed a 3-pointer. An offensive putback from Cook gave the Lady Cougars a 28-18 lead at halftime.
Meekness Harvey made good on a pair of free-throws to open the third. Full-court presses from both teams slowed the scoring pace to a crawl in the early going.
Gaspard made herself big, vertically, going straight up in the paint and forcing a North Pontotoc player to shoot over her, without a foul; a heads-up play that caused a miss.
Applying pressure in the backcourt, Gracie Corely and Bella Hayes managed to pin-down the Lady Cougar offensive player and stop the ball, but with heads-up play South managed to snap a pair of quick passes, ending in Maggie Ross getting an open shot on the other end.
South led 37-23 heading into the final frame.
Ross scored again early in the fourth; this time with a nifty, running touch-shot. She followed with a nice look inside to Sullivan for a score.
Pilcher didn’t see much action in the second half, but she did knock down a 3-pointer with two minutes remaining. Both coaches emptied their benches, and Pontotoc fans thundered with appreciative applause for both teams. A good gesture to honor the 50th anniversary of North Pontotoc.
The Lady Cougars lost a home game to Belmont on Dec. 17, 68-61. The Lady Cougars are 10-3 overall on the season, and 4-0 in division play.
Boys
Joe Haze Austin notched a career high 26 points and the rest of the Cougars dispersed the scoring evenly as South took the win over the Vikings 64-36.
Haze, who recently signed with Southwest Mississippi Community College, was the only Cat in double digits, but Pacey Mathews and Brailon Walls each added 8, and 10 players got in the scoring column.
The high man for North (2-11 on the season, 0-3 in division) was Nick Burchfield, with 11 points (including 3, 3-pointers) as well as 8 rebounds, followed by Joseph Sparks, with 10 points and 8 rebounds.
North Pontotoc will resume play after the Christmas break with a home matchup against Potts Camp on Jan. 4.
South Pontotoc Head Coach Chris Vandiver commented on the win as he prepared to take his team to Gatlinburg, Tenn., for a tournament Dec. 20-22.
“We’re going in the right direction,” said Vandiver. “We’re 12-2 at this point, which sounds really good, but we haven’t really played that well. We’re getting there. Joe is a big part of our success. He joined us from football and was maybe a bit behind, but he’s come on strongly in recent games.”
The Gatlinburg trip would serve to sharpen the players’ skills but would also be a fun trip, Vandiver said.
“We’ve done well with fundraising recently, and our kids have performed well and played hard,” said Vandiver. “We’ve got lots of families making the trip, and this is a way to reward our kids.”
South will resume play after the Christmas break, on Jan. 4 at TCPS.