Pacey Mathews poured in 45 points in two games as the South Pontotoc Cougars took home top honors at the Hickory Flat Invitational Tournament on Nov. 22
Mathews, only a sophomore, scored 23 against East Webster in the Cats’ first round win, and poured in 22 against Pine Grove in the championship game, helping the Felines from Springville win the tournament.
The Wolverines from Webster County mustered only 28 points against the Cougars in round one. Chandler Hodges and Cade Morrow each scored a team-high 7, along with 6 from Blake Slay.
Mathews did most of his damage against the Wolverines in the first half, scoring 8 in the opening frame, and accounting for all but 4 of the Cougars’ 13 points in the second. He added 6 points in the third period, and Coach Chris Vandiver rested him in the fourth.
Bryce Howell added 13 points for the Cougars in the win over East Webster, and recent Northwest Mississippi Community College signee Joe Haze Austin added 10.
The Cougars cruised to a 51-28 win.
South’s round two win was much the same. Pine Grove made the trip south on Hwy. 78 to meet with a 20-point drubbing from the Cats, 51-31.
Mathews was 9-17 from the floor, including knocking down a pair of 3-pointers.
Austin matched his defensive prowess with a 13-point performance in the crowning round, as well as crashing the boards for 7 rebounds. Bryce Howell added 8 points in the win.
South Pontotoc Coach Chris Vandiver was pleased with his team’s performance.
“I thought we defended well in both games, especially Joe Haze Austin and Bryce Howell,” said Vandiver. “We are still struggling offensively, and Pacey is really carrying us there. He needs some help, and we have the tools to help him. We are just waiting for it to come together.”
The Lady Cougars also won the tourney with a 54-38 win over Baldwyn, and a 63-47 win over East Webster.