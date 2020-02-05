SPRINGVILLE– South Pontotoc played arguably their best game in over a month but ran out of gas late and dropped a home division game to Mooreville 68-56 last Friday night. Stroud Mills led the Cougars with 18 points, and Will Reeves scored 17 points for South Pontotoc.
“This was the first time we have come out and shot the ball well in a long time,” said South Pontotoc head coach Shane Murphree. “We were able to score some points in the first quarter, build a lead and keep the game close.”
Reeves and Mills went to work in the first quarter. Mills knocked down a trio of 3-pointers and a layup to score 11 points early on, and Reeves added five points as the Cougars led 19-15. Mooreville fought back and tied the game at 27-27 with three minutes left to go in the half, and the Troopers closed out the second quarter with a small run to lead 37-33 at halftime.
Alex Collins scored five points in the third quarter, as South clawed back into the game and tied it at 41-41 with two minutes left in the quarter. Will Reeves knocked down two free throws and scored on a layup late to give South a 47-45 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Jayden Hooker opened up the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer to give South a 50-45 lead. Then Mooreville went on an 11-point run to build a 56-50 lead. Hooker added another 3-pointer late to cut into the Troopers' lead, but it would not be enough as the Troopers ran away with it late.
”We played hard and played well for three and a half quarters,” said coach Murphree. “Then I guess we ran out of gas and it led to us not getting many stops in the fourth quarter.”
Alex Collins and Jayden Hooker both finished with nine points each for South Pontotoc.