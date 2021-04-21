PONTOTOC- South Pontotoc gritted out a hard fought, back-and-forth 5-4 victory over Pontotoc on the diamond Friday night, completing a two-game sweep that improved them in Division 2-4A play.
South Pontotoc took an early lead in the opening inning. Hunter Bagwell led off with a single. Chris Fleming moved him to second with a sacrifice bunt before Channing Lackey launched a home run over the left field wall to make it 2-0.
Pitcher Brice Deaton reached on an error to start the Warriors’ second inning, and Eli Harlow followed with a double to put a pair of runners in scoring position with no outs. Tucker Campbell then singled to drive in Deaton and courtesy runner Braxton Whiteside, tying things up. Tyler Shephard reached on a fielder’s choice ground ball, and Ethan Ball walked. A subsequent fly out allowed Shephard to tag and advance to third base. Ball took off for second base on a steal attempt, which allowed Shephard to slide in safely and score on a steal of home; a throw to third went into left field, and Ball raced home for a 4-2 Pontotoc lead.
South’s Jackson Cook entered in relief of Jackson Rodgers on the mound in the fourth inning, and he kept the Warriors off the board the rest of the way. Cook surrendered a mere one hit in four innings while striking out five.
“Cook came in and really gave us a boost,” said South Pontotoc head coach Jeff Harmon. “He had all of his pitches working and was dialed in.”
There was no further score until the decisive top of the sixth inning. Lackey got things going with a walk, and with one out Chase Long produced an infield single. Henley McNatt followed with a base hit to load the bases. After a strikeout, the Cougars proceeded to score three runs with two outs. Ashton Goggins drew a bases-loaded walk to plate a run, and Hayes Gregory smacked a two-run single to put the Cougars on top 5-4.
Pontotoc threatened in the bottom of the seventh, as Ethan Ball drew a walk and Hayden Kyle reached on an error to put two on with one out. Cook, however, was able to induce a ground ball, and South turned a 4-6-3 double play to end the game, with Gregory, Bagwell and Lackey combining for the twin-killing.
“It was just a good all-around baseball game,” Harmon said. “They (Pontotoc) pitched it very well. We jumped out on them early, and they battled right back to go up by two. We finally got some guys on and made a run in the sixth, and Hayes Gregory had a big hit to put us ahead. I am very proud of our team.”