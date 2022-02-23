The South Pontotoc Cougars blasted the roof off a notoriously loud venue in Shannon on Feb. 15, with a last-second, buzzer-beating win, but they reached the end of the road in Clarksdale on Friday, falling 48-41 to end their playoff run.
Game One
Jimi Hendrix said, "Hey, Joe," and the venue rocked as loud as one of the left-handed minstrel's concerts when senior Joe Haze Austin pulled up and drained a deep 3-pointer, as the buzzer sounded, to stun the Shannon Red Raiders.
That was part of the senior and Southwest Mississippi Community College singee's 16 points in the game, and they came at the perfect moment. Pacey Mathews added 18 in the win, along with 11 from Brailon Walls and 10 from Braydon Gazaway.
Mathews is just a sophomore, but played a huge part in the Cougars' success this season. He got the Cats on the board first in the opening frame with a 9-foot jumper. Austin muscled one in through lots of contact but no call. Walls added a pair of scores, Edwards worked baseline for a bucket, and the Cougars pounced early, leaping out to 13-9 lead.
Austin backed his man down into the lane and kicked out to Gazaway for a 3-pointer early in the second quarter. Austin drew defenders to himself (often double-teams) and kicked out to Mathews for back-to-back scores to knot the game at 27 going into halftime.
Austin swatted away a Red Raider shot early in the third, then Mathews, finding no open teammate, didn't hesistate to pull the trigger for a 3. Walls played field general and distirubuted the ball well, dishing to Mathews for a score, then splitting defenders to pull South closer, at 41-36, headed into the final frame.
Gazaway snapped a pass to Jayden Hooker, who drew defenders away and passed back to Gazaway for a 3-pointer that tied the game at 43 with under six mniutes to play. Austin wouldn't be denied second and third-chance rebounds down the stretch, and a pair of clutch free-throws from Mathews with 15 seconds remaining set the stage for Austin's game-winner.
Tucker added a game high 22 points for Shannon, along with 13 from Hodges.
Game Two
Brailon Massey had the hot hand early for the Cougars on Friday, notching the game’s first points with a nifty, left-handed hook/layup (he went on to lead the team with 9 at the half).
The Wildcats shot well from the 3-point line, and Markevious Jackson got the first (part of his game-high 25 points.) Pacey Mathews popped a jumper from the top of the key. Joe Haze Austin soared into the lane for a sweeping shot and a 10-7 Cougar lead at the end of the first.
Jackson knocked down another 3-pointer early in the second, but the Cougars played tough, and the game was tied at 18 at the half.
Jackson added a pair of free-throws early in the third quarter, then made a nice inside move for a score. Pacey Mathews continued to play sound, fundamental basketball, working hard inside and moving right-to-left for a tough bucket inside to bring the Cats to within 3, at 23-20. Mathews caught a crisp pass inside from Austin and nailed a turnaround. Bryce Howell wrestled to the floor for a loose ball and the arrow favored the Cougars. The game was close, 29-24 Clarksdale, headed into the final frame.
Henry Espy got a bucket plus-one for Clarksdale to start their final push. Massey shot with a cool late late, nailing a 3-pointer to pull the Cats within 10 with under 2 minutes left. Austin nailed a 3-pointer, and the Cougars made it tense, but Clarksdale held on the win.
Coach Chris Vandiver said his men left eveything on the court, and they're holding their heads high.
"I'm really proud of our team's effort night in and night out," said Vandiver. "We didn't play our best in our last game, but it wasn't because of effort. Our players, our fans and our coaches did everything to win, but it just wasn't meant to be that night. We have 3 seniors that will be missed greatly. Joe, Jay and Bryce mean so much to us and we wish them the best. The holes they leave will be tough to fill. I do think we have the pieces to be in the mix in the future, but we will need some guys to step up. I would like to thank our parents and fans. They were amazing all year."
The Cougars finished 22-10.