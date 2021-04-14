SPRINGVILLE- Hunter Bagwell tossed a complete game 4-hit shutout and South Pontotoc took advantage of seven Shannon errors to defeat the Red Raiders 8-0 last Thursday night.
The Cougars grabbed the early lead with a three-run first inning. Bagwell led off with a line drive single up the middle and later stole second base. Chris Fleming was hit by a pitch, and an errant throw on a ground ball from Jackson Rodgers allowed two runs to score. Ashton Goggins then reached on a dropped third strike. Rodgers scored when Shannon threw the ball away at home plate.
With two outs in the bottom of the second Bagwell lofted a bloop double to shallow right field. Fleming was hit by a pitch for the second time, and Rodgers walked to load the bases. Chase Long was then hit by a pitch to make it 4-0, but the Cougars were unable to put together a big inning.
Shannon loaded the bases with one out in the top of the third after a hit batsman and two singles, but Bagwell got a fly out and ground out to end the threat. Bennett Mayo drove a base hit into center field to start things in the bottom of the third. Henley McNatt moved him to second with a sacrifice bunt, and McKinley Johnson followed with an RBI single to right. Hayes Gregory legged out an infield single, and a run scored when the ball got away from the first baseman. Gregory later scored on a throwing error to third, extending the lead to 7-0.
South left the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth before adding a final run in the fifth. Rodgers singled with two outs to keep the inning alive, later scoring on a base hit from Goggins.
“Hunter (Bagwell) threw it well for us,” said South Pontotoc head coach Jeff Harmon. “I was proud of our defense playing error-free baseball. They (Shannon) kicked the ball around some and helped us out. For the most part we didn’t swing it very well. We’ve got to get better at the plate and compete better at the plate.”
The win completed a two-game sweep of the Red Raiders over the course of the week. Last Tuesday South defeated Shannon 11-3 on the road. Channing Lackey went 3-4 with 3 RBI, and Mayo was 3-4 with 2 RBI. Goggins also notched a multi-hit game for the Cougars, while Jackson Cook went the entire way on the mound with 8 strikeouts.