MOOREVILLE-Rene Martinez and Gable Steward each scored goals, as South Pontotoc bested the Mooreville Troopers 3-0 on the road in boys soccer action last Tuesday.
Steward maneuvered close inside the box in the early going and made a nifty pass, kicking the ball backward to Noah Fleming, but the Cougars couldn’t put it into the net.
South goalie Marcus Holley made a good save with 29 minutes to play in the half. Martinez wove his way through the Trooper defense and scored with 21 minutes remaining before intermission; Noah Fleming was credited with an assist on the goal.
Angel Garcia Zavala hustled down a Trooper breakaway and stopped a potential score with 12:30 to play. Steward got a steal and kicked it ahead to Rene Martinez on a nifty combo-play, but South failed to score and took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
In the 63rd minute the Cougars went up 2-0 when Gable Steward knocked in a goal after following up a shot.
Holley made a nice save with 28 minutes to play in the game. Rene Martinez dribbled the ball across the midline and deep into Trooper territory before passing to Steward, who knocked through a goal for a 2-0 Cougar lead.
Zachary Moore provided solid play off the bench for the Cougars.
Rene Martinez added a late goal in the 80th minute, assisted by Emery Tedder, to close out the win.
The Lady Cougars played hard but had tough going, losing to Mooreville 14-0.
The Lady Troopers scored early with Molly Parhman and Josephine Pittman each knocking in a pair of goals.
South’s goalie Taryn Jamison made a good save on a Lady Trooper goal attempt with 32:42 to play; then Yadhira Martinez made another good save with 27 minutes remaining in the half.
Chelle Corder played tough defense for the Lady Cougars. Jamison clutched another Lady Trooper shot with 13 minutes to play before the break. Leah Montgomery made a nice take-away with 8 minutes remaining, and Gabi Reynolds played tough for the Lady Cougars at the midfield position.
Sage Cruse scored for the Lady Troopers, followed by goals from Haley Patterson and Hannah Harmon as Mooreville took an 11-0 lead into halftime.