SPRINGVILLE - A single by Chris Fleming in the bottom of the seventh inning, followed by a beautifully executed hit-and-run by Channing Lackey helped the South Pontotoc Cougars come from behind to defeat county rival North Pontotoc on Saturday, 7-6.
The Cougars played old-fashioned station-to-station baseball in the final frame, manufacturing a pair of runs that led to a walk-off win on a wild pitch.
The first three Viking hitters of the game reached on two walks and a hit-batsman off South starter Eli Allen. Reece Kentner rolled into a fielder's choice to score Kaden Wilson.
Channing Lackey plated the first Cougar run with a single to right in the bottom of the second to make the score 2-1. Kentner picked up Viking starter Ty Roberson by running down a popup behind first-base to help the Vikings out of the inning.
Allen struck out one in the top of the second but issued two free passes before Trace Ash came on in relief. Ash made a good play on a comebacker to the mound, throwing home to cut down a potential run, but another walk loaded the bases for North's Michael Anderson, whose single to left-center pushed across two runs for a 4-1 Viking lead. Singles from Kentner and Bo Howell extended North's lead to 6-1.
Roberson gave up singles to Cougars Bagwell and Hayes Gregory in the bottom of the second, but he made a heads-up play by calling off his catcher on a difficult popup in foul ground and making the catch to help himself out of the inning.
Ash faced only four Viking hitters in the top of the third.
A pair of defensive gems aided the Vikings considerably in the bottom of the frame. Anderson made a nice running catch in deep center for an out then short-stop Kaden Wilson retreated far into shallow left for a diving catch. Bagwell made good on a pair of chances at short for the Cougars in the top of fourth, moving to his left, smoothly gathering hard-hit grounders and making strong throws across the diamond.
Chase Long's ringing double to left helped load the bases for the Cougars in the bottom of the fifth. Bennett Mayo was hit by a pitch with the bases-loaded to plate the second Cougar run. South added a third run on a Viking error.
Wilson legged out a hustle-double in the top of the sixth. Later in the inning, South right-fielder McKinley Johnson made an outstanding play, fighting the sun to make a diving catch on a liner then firing into second-base to double off the runner.
A lead-off walk and an RBI-single by Jackson Rodgers in the bottom of the sixth chased Roberson and Wilson took the mound in relief with one out. A bases-loaded sacrifice fly from Henley McNatt plated plated the fourth Cougar run.
South turned a sharp double play in the top of the seventh when pitcher Bagwell fielded a comebacker, turned and fired to short-stop Allen who brushed the bag at second and fired to Lackey at first for a 1-6-3 twin-killer.
Bagwell drew a walk in the bottom of the seventh and scored to tie the game at six on Fleming's single. Lackey's hit-and-run moved Fleming to third and he stole home on a wild pitch.