HOULKA – The Houlka Wildcats (4-3) took on the South Pontotoc Cougars (4-1) in a game that came down to the wire last week, which saw the Cougars take the narrow, 45-44 victory.
The opening of the game saw both teams go scoreless for several minutes, setting the tone for how evenly matched they were.
The scoring drought was broken by Houlka's Tarquavious Jackson inside the paint.
From there, the Wildcats would take a 4-0 lead on another inside score by Seth Winter.
However, the Cougars were not out of it, jumping in on the scoring with a two from Brailon Massey.
Houlka answered with a three point shot by Elijah Kilpatrick and a layup by Jackson and the assist by Jarell Hamilton.
The Wildcats carried an 11-7 lead into the second quarter, but the Cougars managed to pull the game to within three on a three from recent Southwest Mississippi Community College signee Joe Haze Austin, making it 13-10.
Winter then found his rhythm from beyond the arc, and the Wildcats managed to pull away and carried a 21-12 lead into the half.
The second half saw the two teams sparring back and forth, and the Cougars emerged on top.
Winter led the Wildcats in scoring, putting 15 points on the board and having several takeaways.
Jackson, Hamilton, Kilpatrick, Nick Buchanan and Kobe Atkinson also put points on the board.