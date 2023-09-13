O'Bryan Ivy interception

South Pontotoc's O'Bryan Ivy reels in an interception with the help of fellow, defensive back, Braighlen Thompson (left) in the Cougars' loss to Mooreville on Sept. 8. The Cougars are looking for their first win of the young season as they travel to Holly Springs this Friday. 

 Photo by Whitney Robbins

The Cougars hosted the Mooreville Troopers Friday night at Springville, falling short with a 3-28 loss.

