The Cougars hosted the Mooreville Troopers Friday night at Springville, falling short with a 3-28 loss.
Mooreville received to start the game and came out hot, putting up two touchdowns with nearly eight minutes still remaining in the first. The next Cougar possession resulted in a solid drive down the field with Jackson Harmon relying heavily on Eli Faulkner to carry the Cougars forward.
Despite moving from their own 35 to the Mooreville fourteen, the Cougars’ drive ended with only a field goal from Noah Fleming, at least getting the Cougars on the board, 3-14.
The Cougar defense held the Troopers at bay until the end of the first, but the start of the second resulted in another Mooreville touchdown right off the bat to extend their lead by another seven.
The Cougars struggled to find their momentum, with the next possession resulting in a Trooper interception.
The Cougars received some reprieve as the second wore on as the Troopers received multiple penalties, and O'Bryan Ivy came up with a huge interception on the 7 yard line that squashed another Trooper touchdown.
Harmon connected with Mark Murillo on a Cougar third and eight to bring up first and ten from their own 20 yard line, giving the Cougars a glimmer of hope before having to punt just three plays later.
The Cougar defense continued to shine, stopping two more Mooreville possessions before the half to leave the score at 3-21.
The Cougars received to kick off the second half but couldn’t control the ball long before being forced to punt. The Cougar defense continued to shine, stopping the Troopers in their tracks. Unfortunately for the for the Cougars, their next possession had to start form their own 13 after an unlucky punt bounced downfield from the thirty, and the ball defaulting back to the Troopers on the fifty yard line with 3:41 remaining in the third.
The end of the quarter was a repeat of the first, with the Cougar defense holding the Troopers scoreless for the rest of the quarter, but the Troopers hitting the endzone as soon as the fourth quarter began, putting the score at 3-28 with 10:46 remaining to play.
The Troopers turned right around to complete an onside kick giving them the ball back. Ivy stepped up big for the Cougars again, forcing a fumble to return possession to the Cougars. However, then luck wouldn’t hold, with the Cougars going a quick three and out to give the ball back to the Troopers with 9:35 remaining.
The Cougar defense went onto the field to face some fresh offensive faces, rattling them into multiple errors and ultimately ending with #5 Kai Hidalgo coming up big with an interception near the endzone with 2:15 left to play, and the Cougars taking over on their own 2. Despite their best efforts, the Cougars couldn’t connect down field to move the ball, punting back to the Troopers with :46 left to take a knee and end the game 3-28.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.