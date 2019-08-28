South Pontotoc's cross country teams got the 2019 season started off at Saturday's Myrtle Invitational at New Albany.
The Cougar boys finished eight place overall and fourth among 4A teams, while the Lady Cougars finished seventh overall and third in 4A.
Two-time All-State performer Austin Simpson was the top runner for the boys. The remainder of the top seven scoring runners were Zach Bennett, Slade Bost, Dylan Fauver, Haydon Billingsley, Caleb Tuggle and Colton Fuqua.
For the girls, Ella Easterling paced the squad with a 34th place finish in the 125 runner field, followed by Leah Montgomery, Elizabeth Harlow, Olivia Crane, Jolee Doss, Chelle Corder and Perla Diaz.
In the junior high races, Noah Fleming had a strong day with a third place run in a 129-runner field, while Gable Steward also had a very good day by coming in 17th. They were followed by Will McMurry and Drew Tutor. The junior high girls were led by Macy Bain, who came in 8th out of 123. Behind her were Kendall Long, Savannah Ray and Avery Mitchell.