NEW ALBANY- The South Pontotoc Cougars jumped on top early and went on to a 8-2 division road victory over New Albany last Monday, March 21.
South (11-6) grabbed all the momentum with a huge first inning. The Cougars took advantage of control issues from Bulldog starter Josh Paul, who walked four of the six batters he faced. Drew Tutor drew a walk to start things off. Hunter Bagwell followed with a sharp single up the middle, advancing to second on the throw. Jackson Rodgers drew another walk before Tutor scored the game’s first run on a passed ball, with Bagwell and Rodgers going to second and third. Chase Long dropped a bloop single into shallow right field to score Bagwell. Ashton Goggins walked, and Ashton Matthews then drew a bases-loaded free pass to make it 3-0, chasing Paul in the process.
Micah Reed entered on the hill for New Albany, but he immediately gave up a 2-RBI single to the Cougars’ Hayes Gregory. Eli Holloway drew a walk to load the bases once again. One batter later the lineup cycled back around, and a misplayed ground ball off the bat of Tutor brought home Matthews to extend the lead to 6-0. Another potential run was thrown out at the plate for the second out of the inning. Bagwell next stepped up to the dish and lined a base hit to right to drive in Holloway. Tutor pushed South’s advantage to 8-0 when he raced home on another passed ball.
New Albany got on the board in the bottom of the frame. Cooper Dodds drew a leadoff walk and later scored on a steal of home. As it turned out, South would get all of its offense in the opening inning. They had two runners on in the 2nd, but the inning ended with an out on the basepaths in a rundown between third and home. South left two more on base in both the 6th and 7th innings, but the Cougars had plenty of runs to win handily.
Bagwell started on the mound and put the clamps on the Bulldogs over 5 ⅓ innings, surrendering only a lone hit and striking out 13. Jackson Harmon worked the final 1 ⅔ innings for the Cougars. New Albany scored its second and final run with two down in the bottom of the 7th. Nolan Brooks lined an RBI single, but the game ended when Reed was thrown out at the plate by South centerfielder Trace Ash.
Bagwell finished 3-4 at the plate for the Cougars, while Long went 2-3.
On Friday the Cougars defeated New Albany 11-10 at home, as Jackson Rodgers was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 7th to bring home the winning run. The victory improved the Cougars to 4-0 in Division 2-4A play.