South Pontotoc's Trace Ash slides into third in a game against Bruce earlier this season. The Cougars have improved to 8-5 (2-0) on the year. Ash pitched a division win over Houston on March 11.
Reporter
The South Pontotoc Cougars notched a non-division win against Lake Cormorant (DeSoto County) on March 14, 5-1
Chase Long singled on the first pitch of the at bat, plating one run and getting the Cougars started.
South added three runs in the fifth inning. Long, Ashton Goggins, and Hayes Gregory, all pickedup RBIs.
Jackson Rodgers led things off on the mound for South. Rodgers allowed four hits and one run over seven innings, striking out four.
Mcknight started the game for Lake Cormorant. He went four innings, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out five. Callaghan threw two innings in relief.
Long went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Cougars. South played error-free baseball, and Ashton Matthews had the most chances in the field with eight.
Moberly led Lake Cormorant with two hits in three at bats. Lake Cormorant didn't commit an error, either.
South lost 3-1 to Southaven on March. 17.
South is 8-6 on the season, 2-0 in division play.
galen.holley@djournal.com
Galen is a reporter for the Pontotoc Progress.
