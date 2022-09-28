A goal line stand as time expired capped a strong defensive performance by the South Pontotoc Cougars and secured a homecoming win over Tishomingo County last Friday, 23-21.
The Cougars notched their second win of the season, improving to 2-3, and sharpened their claws as they got set for division play this week.
“Our defense played well the entire game, keeping the score down, and they came up big at the end,” said Coach Rod Cook.
That end came as Tish County’s premier player, senior quarterback Chandler Williams, who had run the ball well all night, called his own number and attempted a short run for a touchdown as the clock ran down. Had he scored, it would have meant victory for the Braves, but the Cougar defense wouldn’t have it. Tristin Bone, Junior Cage, and Braxton Morphis converged to stop Williams short of the endzone as time expired. Morphis and Cage each racked up 11 tackles on the night, as did Jackson Rodgers. (Williams moved to QB this season, after playing running back his junior season, racking up 614 yards and 7 TDs.)
The first quarter was a defensive stalemate, as neither team was able to score. Tishomingo County scored first in the second quarter. South got on the board when, on second down and 2, with 7 minutes left in the second quarter, Jackson Rodgers tore off a 40 yard run to put the Cougars in the red zone. Harmon then carried it in off the left side, behind guard Mark Murillo and tackle Tristin Bone, and with Noah Fleming’s PAT South had 7 on the board. The Braves, under first-year head coach, Cory Quinn, matched that score for a 7-7 tie at halftime.
Sure-footed Fleming came through yet again for the Cats in the third, nailing a 30 yard field goal.
Asst. Coach Lance Carter said Fleming continues to be a big weapon this season. “We have something in Noah that most other teams don’t,” said Carter. “Anytime we’re within about 40 yards, we feel good about running him out there.” Fleming continued his flawless season, 16/16 on extra points, and 4/4 on field goals.
Tishomingo County outscored South 14-13 in the final frame, but another field goal by Fleming, this time 25 yards, made a big difference. Jackson Rodgers pulled in a 21 yard reception from Harmon to set up the next Cougar score. Left-handed Harmon, rolling to his left, threw across his body and hit O'Brien Ivy, who pulled up just over the goal line, for a four-yard touchdown. That, combined with stingy defense, secured the win.
South totaled 308 yards of offense. Harmon was 15/25 passing for 146 yards and 1 touchdown. He also had 21 yards rushing, with 2 touchdowns. Rodgers grabbed 45 receiving yards. Daltin Kelly had 79 rushing yards along with 33 receiving. South rushed for 162 yards total.
Tish County produced 321 yards total offense. Williams threw for 109 yards. The Braves had 212 yards on the ground.
Coach Cook said he was pleased with the effort.
“We had some dropped passes and missed opportunities, but our offense came out and did what they needed to do to win,” said Cook. “Tishomingo County is a much improved team, and kudos to the coaching staff and players. Overall, we played hard and came away with the win, so we’re pleased about that.” (The Tish County Braves were 1-9 last season.)
Each team had one fumble. South was 5/11 on 3rd down conversions.
The Cougars host Houston this week to start division play.
