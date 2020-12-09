SPRINGVILLE- A strong first half helped the South Pontotoc Cougars to a 61-44 victory over Hamilton Saturday in the finale of the South Pontotoc Shootout.
South held off a second half surge and again opened up a big lead late in the contest to put away the Lions.
Jayden Hooker buried a 3-pointer to pull the Cougars within 5-4 early on. Hamilton's D.J. Dobbs then hit a three of his own to make 8-4, but South ended the quarter on a 12-0 run.
Hunter Bagwell got to the rim for a layup before Pacey Mathews scored inside to tie things up. Bagwell slashed to the basket for another layup to put South ahead, a lead they would ultimately hold the rest of the night. Bagwell then dished to Mathews for another bucket before he hit two free throws. Mathews hit a short jump shot on an inbounds play to give the Cougars a 16-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Trace Ash nailed a jumper to start the second quarter, increasing the run to 14-0 before Hamilton broke the scoreless draught with a pair of free throws from Caiden Thompson and a jumper from Tae Rice.
Hooker knocked down another jumper for the Cougars, followed by a fall-away jumper from Clayton Heatherly on an inbounds play that extended the lead back to double digits, 22-12, at the 5:02 mark.
Bryce Howell then got to the foul line and hit one of two, and Ash hit a difficult, contested shot from the perimeter. Heatherly made a free throw, and a subsequent offensive rebound put Bagwell on the charity stripe, who made one of two. Howell drove for a layup, and Bagwell followed with another with 10 seconds to play in the half, putting the Cougars up 31-16.
Stoud Mills connected with a 3-pointer to start the second half scoring, swelling the South lead to 34-16. Hamilton battled back, however. A steal and breakaway layup by Dobbs cut the deficit to six with 3:58 to go in the third. Howell and Bagwell scored to push the lead back to 10, but the Lions trimmed it to six twice more in the quarter.
Mills was fouled on a three and hit one free throw, but Hooker crashed the offensive glass on the third shot, scoring and drawing a foul before converting the old-fashioned three at the foul line to make it 46-36 with 17 seconds remaining in the period.
The Cougars entered the final quarter up 9. Bagwell got to the free throw line and made both to start the fourth, and Ash followed by banking in a floater off the glass that extended the lead to 50-37. From that point, South's lead would not fall below 12 over the final six minutes, increasing to as much 20.
"We got into foul trouble and ended up with a lot of subs on the floor at one time," said South Pontotoc head coach Chris Vandiver. "They gave us a little scare, but we held them off. We've got do a better job of staying out of foul trouble; as inexperienced as we are that puts us in a bind.
"I think we are coming along, but it's going to take time."
The previous night the Cougars had defeated East Union 50-26.