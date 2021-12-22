SPRINGVILLE- A strong second half lifted the South Pontotoc boys to a 4-3 win over Mooreville in soccer action last Tuesday.
Mooreville got off to a fast start offensively. Cougar goalkeeper Marcus Holley had to make his first save less than two minutes into the game. The Troopers continued to attack, recording the first five shots on goal, three of which came from Hayden White. Mooreville nearly got on the board in the 9th minute when a corner kick led to a shot from Koen Gregory, but Holley made a great diving save.
South managed to get its first scoring chance in the 11th minute, when Noah Fleming got a look from a tough angle that went wide to the right. Fleming had another shot about a minute later, and Alex Tovar had shots in the 17th, 18th and 20th minutes, two of which were nicely saved by the Mooreville keeper. South also had several other attacks over the next few minutes that did not quite result in shot opportunities.
The Cougars looked to have scored when Fleming found Tovar for a shot that slipped under the Troopers’ goalie, but he managed to corral it just in time. Fleming broke free on a run in the 38th minute, and, with plenty of time to set up his shot, put one the back of the net. Mooreville, however, responded swiftly, as White scored in the final minute of the first half to tie it up 1-1 at the break.
Mooreville took a 2-1 lead in the 44th minute, but the Cougars responded to tie it up on Ivan Martinez’s goal in the 47th minute, the first of three unanswered ones for South. In the 52nd minute Martinez headed the ball to Fleming, who drilled another goal to make it 3-2. A few minutes later Mooreville’s Keegan Figueroa made a nice run, but a great effort from South’s Gable Steward allowed him to block the shot.
With under five minutes to play, Tovar connected with Fleming cutting down the middle, who smacked in his third goal of the night to complete a hat trick. Just as South got some separation with a two-goal lead, a foul gave Mooreville a penalty kick, which White converted to cut it to 4-3. The Cougars were able to limit Mooreville in the final minutes and hang on for the victory, however, with the Troopers’ only real chance a corner kick that was cleared on a header from Steward.
“Defensively we played well,” said South Pontotoc coach Chris Vineyard. “In the first half we were down a major component of ours on the defensive side, Ivan Martinez, who was at a funeral visitation. He got out there in the second half and gave us a little bit of an offensive spark.
“It was one of those games where you have to outlast the opponent. Maintaining possession up top really helped us. Mooreville played very aggressively on offense, and luckily we were able to match that intensity on the defensive side.”
The Cougars are 7-6 overall and 1-3 in division.
In the girls game, the Lady Troopers got off to a fast start to defeat South 8-1. The Lady Cougars’ lone goal was scored by Harper Rush in the 35th minute. The Lady Cougars are 2-13 on the season, 2-4 in division play.