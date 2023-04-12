Trace Ash

South's Trace Ash drives a pitch in action earlier this season. He was 2-3 in a loss to Ripley on April 4. 

 By Jonathan Wise

Twelve strikeouts proved too many as the South Pontotoc Cougars dropped their first division game of the season to the Ripley Tigers on April 4, 5-1.

