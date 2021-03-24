SPRINGVILLE– South Pontotoc dropped their first game of the season 6-4 against Booneville on Saturday. The Cougars (12-1) had an opportunity in the bottom of 7th to tie and take the lead, but they couldn’t get the runs across the plate, spoiling their comeback.
“I thought Jackson McCoy did a great job on the mound mixing it up on us and keeping us off balance,” said South Pontotoc head coach Jeff Harmon. “They are a good team, and they made the plays today and we didn’t.”
Ben Davis drove in Kyle Church in the fourth inning to put the Blue Devils on the board. The Cougars walked in a run afterwards to give Booneville a 2-0 lead. The Blue Devils extended their lead to 4-0 in the fifth after a throwing error by the Cougars and a sacrifice fly.
McKinley Johnson drove in Jackson Rodgers in the fifth inning for the Cougars to make it 4-1, but John Adam White had a two-run double for the Blue Devils in the sixth to extend their advantage to 6-1. The Cougars had the bases loaded in the seventh and scored on a fielder’s choice and two-run single by Channing Lackey to cut it to 6-4 before the game ended on a pop out with a runner stranded at second.
“We just can’t dig ourselves into a hole like that and expect to win,” said coach Harmon. “But I am proud of our guys for battling back and fighting until the end.”
The Cougars' Ashton Goggins had a hit and a run scored. Chris Fleming finished with two hits and an RBI. Lackey was 1-3 with 2 RBI, and Johnson was 1-3 with a RBI.
Earlier in the week South had defeated Myrtle 12-0 on Tuesday. Hunter Bagwell struck out 12 and allowed only one hit on the mound in the five-inning win. Fleming, Johnson, Chase Long and Hayes Gregory had multi-hit games for the Cougars, and Lackey had a 3-run homer.