The South Pontotoc Cougars had some trouble on the road Tuesday night as they ran up against a good hitting West Lauderdale Knights team, losing game one of their third round playoff series, 11-1 in six innings
The Knights banged out nine hits, but they took advantage of runners in scoring position and that, aided by four Cougar errors, made the difference.
South started senior righty Hunter Bagwell on the mound. He eventually surrendered five earned runs on five hits with two strikeouts.
West Lauderdale starter Ian Herrington issued a pair of one-out walks to the Cougars in the top of the second, but South couldn’t take advantage.
Lauderdale senior Brett Busbae, the Knights’ leading hitter, led off the bottom of the second with a single up the middle. With a runner on third, the Knights utilized a play seldom seen in today’s game, a squeeze bunt. The pitcher, Herrington, helped himself by tapping one down the third base line as Busbae raced home for a 1-0 lead. A Cougar error allowed a second run to score before Bagwell got out of the inning with a pair of strikeouts.
Trace Ash nailed a solid, single to left to start the third, but, again, the Cougars came up empty.
The Knights employed a strategy of bunting, and they were aided by seeing-eye, infield singles. Bagwell made a great play on a softly hit ball along the third base line, turning and firing a strike to first for an out. Another Cougar error plated the third Lauderdale run.
In the bottom of the fourth, Lauderdale’s Jacob Wooten singled, and Jackson Parker picked up an RBI. That was the end of the evening for Bagwell. Senior Jackson Rodgers came in from right field to pitch, but Lauderdale lefty Cannon Graham greeted him with a two-run homerun to right. Busbae hammered another pitch, driving it deep to right-center, but Trace Ash got on his horse and reeled it in, just shy of the fence.
In the top of the fifth, Trace Ash hammered a 2-0 pitch over the wall in left for a homer, but that was the only run the Cougars would get.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Cougars faced new West Lauderdale pitcher Ridge Brown, and Ashton Matthews nailed a one-out single. Shay Johnson got a single through the right side, but the Cougars failed to score. The Knights tacked on three runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game.
South came away with one run on three hits. Game two is set for Friday in Springville.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.