FULTON • A strong first half led Itawamba AHS to a 26-14 win over South Pontotoc on Friday night in the Division 2-4A opener for both teams.
A vastly improved Cougar squad was able to move the ball with their physical running game, but the Itawamba defense kept them out the end zone for the first three quarters. Offensively, the Indians (2-2, 1-0) took advantage of some early Cougar miscues and made a number of explosive plays.
“We were able to jump out on them in the first half and make some big plays,” said Itawamba AHS coach Clint Hoots, whose team improved to 2-2. “I am extremely proud of the way we were able to bounce back tonight.”
South Pontotoc (3-2) mounted a promising opening drive with effective rushes from Quay Scott, Cody Stutsy and Mickelle Dawson before a fumble gave it back to the Indians. Three plays later Isaac Smith hauled in a 49-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ty Davis to put Itawamba up 6-0.
Tae Chandler picked off a pass near the sideline, giving the Indians the ball deep in South Pontotoc territory. A few plays later Chandler caught a 19-yard TD pass from Davis that made it 13-0 with 11:53 to go in the second quarter.
A nice kickoff return by Kendalle Morphis gave the Cougars good field position, but a three-and-out forced a punt. Chandler, lined up at quarterback in the Wildcat formation, ripped off 29 yards. On the ensuing play he carried again, breaking free for a 20-yard score.
Hard running from Stutsy, Chase Long and Scott keyed a good South drive that reached the Itawamba 34, but the Indians forced a turnover on downs to get the ball back with just over a minute to go in the half. Chandler caught a screen pass and rumbled for 29 yards before Davis connected with Zion Ashby for a 37-yard score that extended the lead to 26-0 at halftime.
The Indians reached the South 11 on their opening second half drive. A Chandler touchdown run was negated by a hold before the Cougar defense stiffened and forced a turnover on downs. South would go on to shut out the Indians in the second half.
South then mounted a methodical 16-play, 92-yard drive. The biggest play was a 36-yard run by Scott. Long, Stutsy and Ivan Martinez also gained key yardage. Stutsy scored on a 5-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter. A PAT from Noah Fleming made it 26-7.
The Cougars' Barrett Mask recovered a fumble to get the ball right back for the offense. South then mounted another long drive of 15 plays, keyed by a 4th and 14 conversion when Eli Allen connected with Isaac Finley for 16 yards. Brandon Flake plowed into the end zone from 3 yards out. Another Fleming extra point made it 26-14 with 4:19 to play.
A sack by Dawson and tackle for loss by Scott forced a punt, but the Cougars were not able to get anything else going on offense.
“Mistakes put us behind, and we didn’t play the first half like we did in the second half," said South Pontotoc head coach Rod Cook. "We knew they had some athletes. Our mission was to contain them, but we let them slip by us a couple of times."
"They (South Pontotoc) did a good job in the second half of making adjustments and moving the football on us, and it was tough for us to get off the field," Hoots said. "They did a great job (tonight); hats off to them. Their program is on the rise."
The Cougars take on country rival Pontotoc (4-1) at home this week.