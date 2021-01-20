SPRINGVILLE- The South Pontotoc Cougars got off to a slow start against Shannon last Tuesday but played solidly the rest of the way. Still it wasn’t enough to overcome the visiting Red Raiders, as the Cats fell 60-45.
The Raiders opened a 4-0 lead on buckets from Tyson Blanch and Skylar Medcalf.
Pacey Mathews pulled up with a hesitation dribble and a head fake, clearing his path to a right-handed runner to get the Cougars on the board. Mathews led the Cougars with 11 points in the contest. Stroud Mills clocked a pair of assists, first finding Hunter Bagwell cutting inside for a jumper, two of his 10 points. Mills then kicked ahead to Mathews for a score. South trailed 15-6 at the end of the opening frame.
Blanch popped a 3-pointer to open the second period for the Red Raiders, part of his 10-point evening.
The Cougars moved the ball well, as Eli Holloway found Trace Ash cutting inside for a bucket. Jayden Hooker nabbed a steal and layup.
Devin Hodges hit a layup and converted the plus-one, part of his game high 15 points on the evening, giving the Raiders 30.
A pair of scores from South’s Clayton Heatherly pulled the Cougars closer at 33-19 headed into the intermission.
Hooker, Mills, and Mathews opened the third period with jumpers. Then Bagwell swooped in for a bucket, drawing a foul and converting the old-fashioned three. Bagwell continued strong work in the lane with another basket, and the Cats trailed 46-36 headed into the fourth period.
Mills snapped a nifty bounce pass inside to Bagwell for a score to start the final frame. Mathews knifed in for a jumper. Scores from Shannon’s Jackson Harris, Jekeis Tucker, and Jalen Banen sealed the win.
The Cougars, however, bounced back later in the week with back to back wins. The South boys defeated Mooreville 58-53 on Friday and Bruce 61-48 on Saturday.