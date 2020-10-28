CALEDONIA- The South Pontotoc Cougars dropped a hard fought road game to Caledonia 28-7 on Friday. In a contest that could have gone either way most of the night, Caledonia ultimately pulled away with three second half touchdowns.
Caledonia had a long touchdown run negated by a holding penalty on its first drive, and after reaching the South 28 yard line the Cougar defense held, key by a tackle for loss by Eric Kuykendall, and forced a turnover on downs. The Cougars then put together a nice drive with a hard running from Cody Stutsy and Chase Long. They reached the Caledonia 33 before a couple of costly penalties derailed the march and led to a punt.
South (4-4) forced a Caledonia three and out and again moved the ball past midfield, but the drive ended when Caledonia's Micah O'Daniel intercepted a deep pass. The Cougar defense looked to have gotten another stop, but Caledonia successfully faked a punt with a long run from Brandon Chrest, and a facemask penalty tacked onto the end gave Caledonia first and goal. South appeared to have Caledonia running back Darrius Triplett stuffed at the line of scrimmage, but Triplett broke free for a 10-yard TD. The extra point made it 7-0.
South's offense was not able to get anything going on the next possession, and a big punt return by Loren Cox put Caledonia starting its drive in the red zone. However, the Cougar defense came up with a big play when Long recovered a fumble with just over a minute left in the second quarter, allowing the Cougars to keep the deficit at 7-0 going into halftime.
After a Caledonia three and out to open the third quarter, South blocked a punt to give the offense the ball at the Caledonia 18. The Cougars converted a 4th and 1 from the 9 when Brandon Flake plowed his way from 4 yards, and on the ensuing play Stutsy found the end zone on a 5-yard run. Noah Fleming booted through the extra point to tie it 7-7.
Caledonia answered immediately, however. Triplett hauled in a pass and raced 69 yards to the end zone for a 14-7 lead with 6:33 to go in the third. The Cougars had their next drive extended with a roughing the punter penalty, but they could not move the ball and punted deep in their own territory, giving Caledonia good field position. The Feds capitalized, as Ethan Ramirez notched a 1-yard TD run with 11:14 to go in the game to extend the lead to 21-7. South mounted another good drive behind good runs from Quay Scott and a reception by Clayton Heatherly, but after reached the Caledonia 23 a tipped pass led to another interception to thwart their final scoring opportunity. Caledonia added a final touchdown from Curtavis Johnson with 4:46 left to extend the advantage to 28-7.
The Cougars wrap up the regular season when they take on Mooreville (2-6) at home on Friday.