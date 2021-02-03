MOOREVILLE– South Pontotoc went on the road and knocked off Mooreville 57-49 on Friday. Stroud Mills led the Cougars with 14 points, and Hunter Bagwell finished with 12 points. He scored 9 points in the fourth quarter.
“We thought Hunter (Bagwell) could hurt them because of his athleticism and his quick first step,” said South coach Chris Vandiver. “We had to sit him some due to foul trouble, but when we got him back in, late in the fourth quarter, it was the difference in the game.”
South Pontotoc (8-12) opened the game with an early 8-2 lead. Bagwell knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 11-4. Mills scored 6 points in the first quarter to pace the Cougars to an early 17-13 lead. Mills added a 3-pointer and two free throws to make it 26-17 midway through the second quarter. South Pontotoc led 31-23 at halftime.
Mooreville came out of the locker room hot and tied the game at 35-35 with 3 minutes left in the third quarter. Mills added another free throw and a jumper to make it 40-37, but the Troopers battled back a few moments later to take a 41-40 lead.
Bagwell knocked down a free throw to close out a three point play and tie the game at 43-43 early in the fourth quarter. Pacey Mathews added a layup to make it 45-43, but Mooreville followed that with back-to-back layups to regain the lead 47-45 with 5 minutes left. South stayed composed and closed out the game with a 12-2 run behind 6 points from Bagwell and Jayden Hooker to come from behind and put the Troopers away.
“I think we are playing well right now, and we are locked in as the four seed in the division tournament,” said coach Vandiver. “The thing about this team is we have played really consistently and play hard every night; and if we can get the right 5-6 guys playing well all at the same time, which we haven’t done yet, then I think we can be dangerous.”
In other action last week the Cougars defeated Caledonia 69-62 on Tuesday.