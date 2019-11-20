SPRINGVILLE- The South Pontotoc Cougars soccer team picked up a thrilling win over Booneville on Thursday in a penalty kick shootout. It was the squad's second shootout win in three days and part of 3-0 week overall, as the South boys have gotten off to good start in the 2019-20 season.
Noah Fleming gave South an early 1-0 lead, but the Blue Devils tied it up with a goal in the final minutes of the first half. The teams remained deadlocked at 1 at the end of regulation, and the contest ultimately went to a penalty kick shootout, with each team sending out five players for one-on-one kicks against the opponent's goalie. The teams were still tied after that first round of penalty kicks, with Rene Martinez and Ivan Martinez scoring on their attempts for South. It then proceeded to a second round of the shootout, this time a sudden death format. The Cougars' Caleb Tuggle scored, followed by Gable Steward putting one in the back of the net, which proved to be game-winner in a 4-3 decision.
Goalkeeper Marcus Holley had 7 saves and also saved three shots in the shootout.
Last Tuesday the Cougars went on the road to Nettleton. The two teams were tied 3-3 after regulation, and the Cougars prevailed 3-1 in a penalty kick shootout. On Saturday South defeated Winona 6-1 at home to improve to 4-0. In South's three games last week, Rene Martinez scored four goals and Ivan Martinez three goals. Salvador Diaz had a goal and two assists, while Noah Fleming recorded two goals and four assists. Holley only allowed five goals in three games in the net and had 27 saves.
The Cougars have already doubled their win total after only winning two games last season.
"The experience from last season is helping us a tremendous amount," said first-year coach Chris Vineyard. "We are well-conditioned, and the kids play with relentless effort. They've adopted that moniker for this year. That level of hustle has really aided us as well."
The Lady Cougars fell to Booneville 2-1 in the girls game. The Lady Devils' Caroline Thompson scored the first goal in the 14th minute, and Thompson added another in the 20th minute for a 2-0 advantage. South's Leah Montgomery scored with just a few minutes remaining in the match to cut the deficit to one, but the Lady Cougars could not rally.
In other action, South's girls fell to Nettleton 2-0 last Tuesday. On Saturday they picked up their first victory by defeating Winona 2-0, with Kenna Chisholm netting both goals.