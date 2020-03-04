SPRINGVILLE- South Pontotoc rode a strong outing on the mound from Hunter Bagwell to a hard fought 2-1 home victory over Hickory Flat on Saturday.
Bagwell, a freshman, tossed a complete game and only allowed one run on four hits. He also recorded 10 strikeouts of Rebel batters.
The contest was a pitcher's duel, as Hickory Flat starter Chris Smith kept the Cougar offense in check as well. He went the entire way and also only surrendered four hits. Only one of the two runs given up was earned.
Hickory Flat got runners in the corners in the top of the 4th, but Bagwell ended the inning by striking out the Rebels' Lane Gordon looking.
South eventually got some offense going in the 5th. Senior shortstop Cade Jones singled to center field to lead off the inning. Jones stole second base on a pitch in the dirt, and senior fellow Paxton McCoy drove him in with a base hit. Ashton Goggins reached on a fielder's choice ground ball, and an error at first base on a ground ball from Joshua Stuto put runners on first and second. However, the Cougars were unable to add to their lead.
Alex Tatum and Smith had hits for Hickory Flat in the 6th, and an intentional walk to Logan Weeks loaded the bases. Hunter Courson was subsequently hit by a pitch to bring in a run. With the bases loaded and only one out, Bagwell made big pitches for a strikeout and fly out to keep the contest tied at 1-1.
Chase Long reached on a misplayed ground ball with one out in the bottom of the sixth. Chris Fleming was walked and had the Rebels' attention at first base. An attempted pick off throw went to the fence down in the right field line, allowing courtesy runner Trace Ash to score from second and put the Cougars up 2-1.
Down to their final three outs, Hickory Flat did not go quietly. The Rebels got a leadoff single from Bryan Clayton. Hickory Flat then attempted a sacrifice bunt, but the Cougars retired Clayton on a force out at second base. Bagwell recorded the second out when he fielded a ground ball from Tatum and threw over to third baseman Ashton Goggins, who tagged the runner out in a rundown between second and third. With two down Tatum attempted to steal to get a runner in scoring position, but catcher Chase Long fired a throw to Jones covering second base, who tagged him for the final out.
On Friday the Cougars had routed Vardaman 17-1 in four innings. Bagwell led South at the dish, going 3-4 with 3 RBI. Jones finished with two hits, and Fleming and Joshua Stuto each notched 2 RBI. Eli Allen picked up the win on the mound, tossing all four innings and giving up one run on 2 hits with 4 strikeouts.
Later Saturday the Cougars fell to Bruce 11-2.