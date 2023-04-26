Hayes Gregory

South Pontotoc senior Hayes Gregory takes a cut in a division-clinching win over Ripley on April 20. The Cougars face Northeast Lauderdale in the playoffs. 

RIPLEY- South Pontotoc picked up a hard-fought 4-2 road victory over Ripley last Thursday night. The win clinched the Division 2-4A championship for the Cougars.

