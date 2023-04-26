RIPLEY- South Pontotoc picked up a hard-fought 4-2 road victory over Ripley last Thursday night. The win clinched the Division 2-4A championship for the Cougars.
“It is a tough division,” said South Pontotoc coach Jeff Harmon. “We started out really hitting the weight room hard after football season. We stayed consistent throughout the season. I am just really proud of my guys and proud of our coaching staff. We’ve got a special group.”
Ripley’s Ty Long is one of the best pitchers in the area. In the first matchup between the two teams on April 4, a 5-1 Ripley victory, Long only allowed three hits in a complete-game outing. This time it was a different story, as the Cougars cranked out 10 hits off Long.
“Our guys had a good approach,” coach Harmon said. “We wanted to hit the fastball. He has great breaking stuff, and you want to lay off that; and don’t chase high. We just wanted to barrel up stuff and try to string together some hits, and we were able to do that tonight.”
Trace Ash lined a base hit down the left field line with one out in the top of the 3rd inning. A deep line drive from Hayes Gregory was snagged in left field on a nice running catch from Tanner Allen, but the Cougars were able to come through with two outs. Hunter Bagwell followed with a single, and Jackson Rodgers lined another single into left field to drive in Ash. A walk to Ashton Matthews loaded the bases, but South was unable to get anything further.
Long led off the bottom of the 4th with a solo home run for Ripley to tie the game 1-1. Gregory singled to start the top of the 5th, advancing to second base with smart baserunning on the throw. The Tigers then intentionally walked Hunter Bagwell, and Rodgers drove a 1-2 pitch over the left field wall for a 3-run homer that put the Cougars up 4-1.
Bagwell started on the mound for South Pontotoc and threw a complete game, scattering five hits and striking out 7. Ryan Scott singled to lead off the Ripley bottom of the 5th, but he was thrown out by catcher Shay Johnson attempting to advance to third base on a ball in the dirt.
After South missed an opportunity to extend the lead by leaving the bases loaded in the top of the 6th, Ripley cut the deficit to 4-2 on an RBI double by Cooper Davis in the bottom half of the frame. With runners on 2nd and 3rd and only one out, Bagwell had two huge strikeouts to end the inning to keep the two-run lead intact. Bagwell then set Ripley down in order in the 7th to close out the win.
“I thought he (Bagwell) held his composure well,” coach Harmon said. “We had a couple of bad throws, but he attacked the zone and we were lucky to get out of it (in the 6th inning).”
Rodgers finished 3-4 at the plate and drove in all four South runs.
