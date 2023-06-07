The Pontotoc Warriors and South Pontotoc Cougars shook off some cobwebs, stretched their muscles, and got in a crisp, shortened summer league game on June 1, with the Cougars coming out just in front, 36-30.
Summer play gives teams a chance to keep sharp, stay fit, and get in some playing time for newcomers to the varsity. The games are two, 15-minute halves. Coaches substitute heavily, empty the benches, and try to hone their offensive and defensive schemes for the regular season.
South junior Nash Guerin, now entering his second season as a transfer from North, and having missed the early part of last season recovering from surgery, had a good game. He knocked down a 3-pointer to start the contest. Pontotoc senior Emarion Hinton answered with a jumper. South opened an early 9-2 lead. Guerin and senior JJ Cherry hooked up on a fast break for a score.
Pontotoc junior Mackinly Brown knocked down a deep 3 from the top of the key. Guerin answered with a 3 from 10’clock on the perimeter, then a nifty reverse layup, as South took a 16-7 lead into the half.
Early in the second, South senior Pacey Matthews, who averaged 20 points a game and nine rebounds last season, launched a full-court, baseball pass ahead to Guerin for a breakaway score. Matthews then spotted up for a 3-pointer (He shot 32 percent last season). Pontotoc junior Andrew Johnson got an offensive putback.
South senior Latravian Ware got an offensive putback for the Cats.
The Warriors will play some summer league games at home tomorrow, then at Northeast Mississippi Community College on Friday.
