Eli Holloway and TJ Heard

South Pontotoc's Eli Holloway pushes the ball up the floor guarded by Pontotoc's TJ Heard. The Cougars and Warriors squared off in a summer league matchup on June 1. 

 Galen Holley

The Pontotoc Warriors and South Pontotoc Cougars shook off some cobwebs, stretched their muscles, and got in a crisp, shortened summer league game on June 1, with the Cougars coming out just in front, 36-30.

