A rocky first inning proved to be the difference on May 16 as the South Pontotoc Cougars fell behind and couldn’t quite catch up, losing game three of their third round playoff series to West Lauderdale, 4-1.
The Cougars came to play, and they held their own against the Knights, a perennial powerhouse in 4A, but a four-run first inning put the Cats behind the eight ball from the beginning.
Picking up action in the top of the first, South got off to a promising start. Leadoff hitter Hayes Gregory beat out an infield single, then Hunter Bagwell was hit by a pitch from Knights starter Ian Herrington. The Cougars had two on and nobody out, but Herrington notched three straight strikeouts to get out of the inning unscathed.
Lauderdale’s leadoff man, Jacob Wooten, reached on an error, and that sparked the inning that ultimately undid the Cougars. Cannon Graham, Kayden Peeples and Jackson Parker picked up RBIs in the inning, and the fourth and final run for the Knights came on a wild pitch. That was all they got off Cougar starter Hunter Bagwell in the game, but it was all they needed.
The Cougars struggled to put the ball in play against Herrington, who went on to strikeout 11 in over his complete game, seven innings of work. South managed just four hits, and Hayes Gregory got two of those (2-4 on the evening).
The Cougars’ lone run came in the top of the second. Jackson Harmon earned a one-out walk, then Bennett Mayo reached on an error. Trace Ash moved the runners over with a bunt, then Hayes Gregory reached on an error that allowed Harmon to score.
Bagwell fanned a pair of Knights in the bottom of the second. He pitched around a pair of one-out singles and an error in the bottom of the third, inducing a soft grounder and notching another K to escape unharmed.
The top of the fifth inning looked promising for the Cougars, as Trace Ash and Hayes Gregory led off with singles, but the strikeout bug bit again, and South left them stranded. Gregory made a nifty play at short in the bottom of the frame, moving to his left, scooping the ball near the mound and making a strong throw to get the runner at first. Shay Johnson got a four-pitch walk to start the sixth, and Jackson Harmon narrowly missed a two-run homer, driving the left fielder to the wall with a deep shot, but it proved to be just a long out. Again, Herrington struck out two Cougars to end the threat.
Eli Holloway made good on a pair of defensive chances at third base in the bottom of the sixth. Bagwell singled to right in the top of the seventh, but West Lauderdale hung on for the win and advanced to face Mooreville (who defeated Pontotoc in three games) for the North Half title.
Bagwell pitched well. He allowed four runs on five hits and fanned six, and hit one batter, while issuing no walks over six innings.
Afterwards, Coach Jeff Harmon was proud of his team’s season.
“This was a special group of young men,” said Harmon, whose Cougars won their division, 2-4A, and finished 24-7 overall, and 8-2 in division. “I’m extremely proud of their hard work and the way they competed this year. This is definitely a group of seniors that will be missed, and I’m proud of what they accomplished this year.”
