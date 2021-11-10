CLARKSDALE - The South Pontotoc Cougars played a good, high-energy first quarter at Clarksdale on Friday, but the athleticism of the top-seeded Wildcats showed through as the home team surged ahead and never looked back, taking the win in round one of the MHSAA 4A North Half playoffs, 41-0.
South entered the game as the four seed, and their defense dug in and promised to make a game of things in the early going.
South knew they had an uphill fight, so they opened up the playbook early, attempting an onside kick on the opening kickoff. Clarksdale recovered with better-than-average field position, at their own 39 yard-line.
The right side of the Cougar defensive line played tough, early. Zac Patterson and Chase Long helped stuff Clarksdale's early running attempts and forced a punt on the opening possession. The Cougars couldn't generate much offensive, however, going four-and-out on their first turn on offense.
Cody Stutsy surged into the Wildcat backfield and dropped the ball-carrier for a loss, followed by another tackle-for-loss by Tristin Keith. Clarksdale was forced to punt.
Heatherly hit Chase Long on a swing pass out of the backfield for a good gain over midfield on the ensuing possession, but the drive stalled. The Wildcat punt-returner inexplicably called for a fair-catch on the 1 yard-line, and South had the chance to flip the field-position game, but a facemask penatly on the Cougars, followed by the first of several long runs from senior running back Amari Gipson, catapulted the Wildcats to midfield as the first quarter came to a close.
Clarksdale's quarterback Kelly Jones tore off a 40-yard touchdown run, and, unfortuantely for South, the rout was on.
The Cougars continued to fight and to bring the house in play-calling. Stutsy ran hard and brought the ensuing kickoff to the 40 yard-line. The drive stalled, and punter Joe Haze Austin faked the kick, rolling to his left and looking to throw for the first down. He lost his footing and was unable to get much on the throw, and his pass was picked-off at midfield. That led to another rushing touchdown by Kelly.
Clarkdale led 20-0 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Clarksdale muffed a Cougar punt and South recovered on the Wildcats' 30 yard-line. However, on the next play, Clarksdale cornerback Kaivion Johnson intercepted a Cougar pass and returned it 80 yards to pay dirt. Clarksdale scored their final touchdown with 8:42 remaining in the game for the 41-0 win.
South Pontotoc head coach Rod Cook said afterwards that his boys played hard, but they ran up against a very good team.
"It was a long trip there (to Clarksdale) Friday night, and we tried to keep the kids focused on the job at-hand, and we went out and gave them a good first quarter, and stayed toe-to-toe with them," said Cook. "We just couldn't move the ball. They're a really good team, not to take anything away from them. They were well-disiplined, and we just didn't get the job done."
Looking back on the Cougars 4-7 season, (wins over Tishimingo County, Bruce, New Albany, and North Pontotoc), leading into a playoff birth, Cook said his players have something to be proud of, particularly his seniors.
"Our senior bunch contributed a lot, and they set the standard," said Cook. "They (seniors) had never been to the playoffs--the last time was five years ago, getting there was a special acheivement for them. Our younger guys can now look up to this class and be proud of them, and carry on."