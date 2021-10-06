HOUSTON – The South Pontotoc Cougars faced-off against an undefeated, 2-4A foe on Friday, and the Houston Hilltoppers (6-0), showed why they haven't lost a contest in their 2021 campaign, besting the Cats from Springville 48-21.
The Toppers muffed the opening kickoff and dug themselves a hole, but they tightened up and made few mistakes thereafter.
Houston running back Jalen Washington used his speed to get the edge on South. Washington's hard runs set up Topper QB Red Parker for a 31-yard touchdown run.
The biggest threat for the Toppers was the duo of Parker and Washington, both of whom used their legs to pick up yards and break the plane several times throughout the night.
William Vance also had a good night on both sides of the ball. Vance picked up an interception early in the game, as well as a few receptions on offense.
The Cougars stifled the Toppers on a few drives, especially early on, however, between penalties and big running plays, Houston ran away with the game.
The Toppers did most of their damage in the first half, carrying a 34-7 lead into halftime.
South's Coach Rod Cook said he was disappointed, but it came down to offensive execution.
"I felt that we moved the ball well at times, but we just couldn't put points on the board," said Cook. "They're a good team, well coached, and it was a tough loss. We'll regroup."
The Cougars fell to 2-4 on the season, with prior losses to Eupora, Heritage Academy, and Choctaw County. The Cats are 0-1 in divsion play.
The Houston Hilltoppers are at the head of the divison, which includes Ripley, New Albany, and North Pontotoc. Houston put a 70-14 whooping on the Tishimingo County Braves on Sept. 24.
The Toppers look to continue their win streak this Friday when they travel to North Pontotoc. The Cougars will host the Pontotoc Warriors on Thursday for their homecoming.