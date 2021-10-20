RIPLEY - The South Pontotoc Cougars fought hard in sloppy conditions Friday and ultimately suffered a road loss to 2-4A division opponent Ripley, 30-15.
Torretial rains soaked players and fans as field conditions worsened throughout the contest.
Halfway through the first quarter, the Cougars marched hard down the field, anchored by solid running between the tackles. Cody Stutsy and Chase Long led the rushing attack, behind seniors Jimmy Harpole, Gatlin Roye and Austin Shempert, along with the rest of the Cougar offensive line.
Braxton Morphis broke a 14-yard touchdown run off the right side and South led 8-7 with four minutes remaining in the opening frame.
On the ensuing possession, South’s Zach Patterson dropped the Ripley ball-carrier for a loss to the Cougar 30 yard line. That set up a second down and 20. Chase Long followed with a strong stop, forcing third and 18.
Ripley’s Freddie Lopez nailed a 42 yard field goal giving the Tigers a 10-8 lead heading into the second quarter.
Tiger quarterback Ty Long hit Michael Turner for a 50 yard touchdown with 5:31 to play in the half, and Ripley led 16-8.
Stutsy ran down Long for a quarterback sack as the halftime buzzer sounded and the teams, both soaking wet, retreated into the locker rooms for what turned out to be a wait of over an hour.
South added a touchdown midway through the third quarter, but the second half belonged to Ripley.
The Ripley Tigers now sit at first place in division 2-4A at 7-1 record on the season, 3-0 in division play. South fell to last place in the division, 2-6 on the season, 0-3 in division play.