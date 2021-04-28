SPRINGVILLE- The South Pontotoc Cougars fought valiantly, but their season came to an end on Apr. 23 with a 14-3 loss to Caledonia.
The Cougars previously lost at Caledonia on Apr. 20, 9-1. South defeated the Cavaliers earlier in the season, on Apr. 15, 12-2.
Things just didn't go the Cougars' way on Friday.
South managed only four hits, as opposed to Caledonia's 12. A nine-run first inning and four errors in the contest proved too much for the Cats to overcome.
South starter Jackson Cook ran into trouble early. A single to left by Caledonia' Gavin Holloman kicked off a big first inning for the Confederates, anchored by RBIs from Jayden Glasgow, J.C. Dodson, and Jacob Humbers. Cougar short-stop Hunter Bagwell made a heads-up play, fielding a grounder and firing a throw to catcher Chase Long to cut down a Cavalier runner at the plate for the first out of the inning.
Channing Lackey ripped a double to right in the bottom of the frame, but the Cougars were unable to score off Caledonia starter Loren Cox.
Trace Ash came on in relief for the Cougars with one runner on base and no outs in the top of the second.
In the top of the third Cougar left-fielder Jackson Rodgers made a strong throw to cut down a Cavalier runner at the plate, with Long applying the tag. As often happens when a fielder makes a great play, Rodgers led off at the plate in the bottom of the frame and hit a double to right-center. Chris Fleming drew a walk then Hayes Gregory laced a 2-RBI single to left-center to get the Cats on the board.
Cook took the loss for South, allowing nine runs on six hits.
South Pontotoc Coach Jeff Harmon was disappointed in his team's performance but optimistic about building for the future.
"You don't want things to end like this, but we have a lot to be encouraged about," said Harmon. "We played well at times, but we're in a very good division and the competition is tough. We're proud of how our guys competed."
Forming young men in sports is about more than wins and losses, Harmon said.
"Baseball is like that," said Harmon. "You're up, you're down, and that applies to life as well as sports. A lot of our younger guys got the chance to play in some big games and that experience will help up in the future. We'll take this experience and be better."
The Cougars finished 17-6 on the season.