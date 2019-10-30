SPRINGVILLE- Caledonia jumped on top early and never looked back in a 62-21 win over South Pontotoc on Thursday night.
A fumble for a big loss and another negative yardage play put the Cougars behind the chains on their opening possession. On third down, Eli Allen connected with Gary Griffin for an 18-yard pass, but the Cougars were forced to punt.
After a first down incompletion, Caledonia quarterback Brandon Edmondson ran for 24 yards, followed by a 41-yard touchdown scamper from Kewon Wyatt on the next play to put the Feds up 7-0.
The Feds then capitalized on a Cougar mistake when they recovered a fumble on the South 4 yard line, and running back Darrius Triplett took it in on the following snap to make it a 13-0 game with 8:25 to play in the opening quarter.
Caledonia forced a three and out to get the ball back with good field position, and the Feds were on the move again. Edmondson carried for 30 yards, and Wyatt found the edge on an 8-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 20-0.
South's offense was able to find some rhythm on the next drive. Gary Griffin ran for 15 yards, and a horsecollar tackle penalty tacked onto the end of the play put the Cougars at midfield. Eli Allen completed a short pass to Quay Scott, who rumbled 34 yards to set up a first and goal. Allen found the end zone two plays later on a 1-yard run.
Any momentum was short lived, however, as Caledonia speedster Anthony Triplett returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, the Feds' fourth of the first quarter. An extra point kick from Wes Rollins gave the Feds a 27-7 lead at the 2:10 mark.
South then mounted another solid drive. Eli Allen found Isaac Finley for 13 yards, and Gary Griffin ripped off a 28-yard run. The Cougars reached the red zone, but the march was killed when Anthony Triplett came up with an interception, just getting his feet inbounds after a snagging a pass.
A series of penalties backed Caledonia up to near their old goal line, but then the Feds hit two big plays. On third and long Darrius Triplett broke free for 46 yards, and Edmondson subsequently ripped off a 39-yard TD run for a 34-7 lead with 9:47 to play in the half.
The Cougars turned the ball over on downs inside Confederate territory, and Caledonia mounted another scoring drive of 59 yards. Edmondson continued to give South problems running the option, and he broke another touchdown run of 23 yards with 1:57 to play in the second, making it 41-7.
On the Cougars' ensuing drive, Griffin broke loose for 53 yards on a misdirection play, and three plays later Allen completed an 18-yard pass to running back Cody Stutsy on 3rd and 10. On a rollout, Allen found Clayton Heatherly open for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 26 seconds on the clock. Noah Fleming knocked through the exta point to cut the deficit to 41-14 at halftime.
Wyatt scored on a 41-yard run a minute into the second half for Caledonia, and Daniel Wilburn, who entered at quarterback, added a 5-yard TD run to extend the lead to 55-14 at the 2:14 mark of the third quarter.
Kendalle Morphis blasted through the Caledonia defense for a 41-yard run late in the third quarter. South would ultimately convert that drive into their final touchdown of the night. Allen connected with Heatherly for a 16-yard play to give the Cougars a first and goal from the 1 yard line, and Mickelle Dawson subsequently carried it in to make it a 55-21 game with 7:52 to play. Caledonia would add a final score when Isaiah Brackett scored on a 36-yard run with 1:36 remaining.
Caledonia dominated the game on the ground, piling up 507 rushing yards compared to zero through the air. Three players ran for 100 plus yards. Edmondson led the way with 12 carries for 183 yards and 2 scores. Darrius Triplett finished with 122 yards, and Wyatt had 100 yards and 3 TDs.
Gary Griffin had a big game for the Cougars with 136 total yards, including 112 rushing yards.
South will finish out the season with road game at Mooreville on Friday.