FULTON - The South Pontotoc Cougars played tough but succumbed to a late surge from Caledonia last Tuesday, falling to the Confederates 46-44 in the opening round of the Division 2-4A Tournament to end their season.
Caledonia’s Jarvis Leigh gathered a loose ball and laid it in to get the Feds on the board first. A 3-point-play by Trevion Bohannon, and another bucket from Leigh gave Caledonia a 5-0 opening lead.
South answered as Stroud Mills snapped a quick pass into Will Reeves, who scored two of his team-high 13 points. Reeves drew a foul and sank both free throws. Reeves then hit another shot in the lane, as the Cougars pulled closer at 8-6.
Alex Collins took a great charge on the defensive end, then nailed a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded to push South ahead 9-8 after one.
A 3-pointer from Mills, part of his 11-point evening, extended the Cougars’ lead to 12-8 in the second period. Scores from Bohannon and Jeremy Emerson pulled the Feds even at 13-all with 3:30 to play in the half.
The Cougars continued to stand their ground in the lane, as Hayden Billingsley took a hard charge to stifle a shot attempt. 3-pointers from Collins and Jayden Hooker put the Cats ahead 19-15 at the half.
Mills played tough defense in the third period, swatting away a Confederate shot and taking another charge. A contested bucket in the lane and a putback by Reeves pushed the Cougars ahead 27-15 with three minutes remaining in the quarter.
Although he had a quiet first half, Caledonia’s Davonte Martin found his shot in the third period, scoring six. Mills beat the Feds’ full-court press by launching a deep pass to a streaking Skylar Holloway for a score. Mills poured in another bucket, as the Cougars took a 31-25 lead in to the final frame.
Back-to-back scores from Hooker put South ahead 36-31 early in the fourth. The Feds, however, poured in 21 points in the final frame, more than doubling their strongest quarter prior. They found ways to score in the waning minutes.
Cooper McClesky grabbed a steal and hit a layup, putting Caledonia up 39-36. South answered with a turnaround in the lane from Reeves and a 3-pointer from Stroud to retake the lead at 42-41. Free throws from Mills and Reeves inched the Cougars ahead in the closing seconds, but the Feds made enough plays to pull out the victory. A seven-point period from Martin and clutch foul-shooting by Leigh sealed Caledonia’s win.
Will Reeves finished with 13 points, and Stroud Mills had 11 points. Hooker and Collins each scored 9 points for the Cougars.