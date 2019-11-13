ENTERPRISE– Will Reeves scored 21 points for South Pontotoc, but it was not enough, as West Union defeated the Cougars 70-61 last Thursday.
“We missed a lot of layups, a lot of free throws, and we would beat the press and have numbers but couldn’t convert,” said South Pontotoc head coach Shane Murphree. “We made some bad decisions on defense, missed some assignments, and they turned those miscues into some big shots.”
The Cougars (1-2) and Eagles (2-2)traded shot for shot, and the game was tied at 9-9 early on. However, West Union ended the first quarter on a 6-0 run to lead 15-9. The Cougars continued to struggle early in the second quarter, and the Eagles built a 10-point lead. Jayden Hooker knocked down two free throws and a layup for the Cougars to make it 26-20. South ended the first half on a 6-0 run and trailed 37-29 at halftime.
“I’m still encouraged by how hard we are playing; even when we are down we continue fighting until the end,” said coach Murphree. “That is the best thing I saw from us tonight.”
Will Reeves did most of the damage for the Cougars in the second half. He scored the first eight points of the third quarter for South to get the Cougars to within six points of West Union. West Union answered and went on a 6-0 run of their own to make it 50-38, and the Eagles ended the quarter with back to back three point plays to lead 56-43.
Reeves turned in a 10-point effort and the Cougars kept things close in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Eagles 18-14, but it was too little too late as West Union held on to win 70-61.
Stroud Mills scored 11 points and Jayden Hooker scored 7 points, all in the first half, for the Cougars.
Earlier in the week the Cougars had picked up their first win by defeating Amory at home on Tuesday. South won 40-38 after Stroud Mills hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.