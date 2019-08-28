SPRINGVILLE- Self-inflicted mistakes were too much to overcome Friday night for South Pontotoc, as the Cougars dropped their season opener 35-6 to East Webster at Mack Stegall Field.
"We shot ourselves in the foot," said South Pontotoc coach Rod Cook. "We've got young team. This week the newness came out."
The game could not have started out any better for South. The Cougars received the opening kickoff, and quarterback Eli Allen hooked up with Trequan Hallman for a 14-yard completion on the first play from scrimmage. They proceeded to march downfield, converting a third down and later a fourth down by way of offsides penalties on the Wolverines. South got the ground game going, with nice runs from Cody Stutsy and Eli Brown. Brown's 16 yard rumble moved the ball to the East Webster 13. On 3rd and 9, Allen completed a 12-yard touchdown pass to running back Kendall Morphis to give the Cougars a 6-0 lead with 6:51 to play in the opening quarter.
The Cougar defense forced a three and out, but the offense could not move the ball and had to punt from the end zone. East Webster's Tyrik Pittman then returned the punt 41 yards for a score. An extra point from Parker Burleson gave them a 7-6 lead at the 4:01 mark.
That score would hold until the end of the first quarter, after which lightning in the area resulted in a second weather delay; kickoff was previously pushed back to 7:15 p.m. due to lightning.
When play resumed in the second, East Webster capped off a drive with a 26-yard field goal from Burleson to go up 10-6.
The momentum swung for good late in the first half. A promising East Webster drive was snuffed out by the South defense, but a nice punt pinned the Cougar offense at their own 2-yard line. A false start pushed them back another yard, and a fumble in the end zone resulted in a safety that made it 12-6 with 5:07 to play in the quarter.
After getting the ball at the Cougar 41 on the ensuing kickoff, the Wolverines converted a critical 3rd and 19 when Carter Flora hauled a 26-yard catch after a deflected ball landed right in his hands. Five plays later quarterback Steven Betts connected with Conner Shurden for a 13-yard TD, giving a East Webster 19-6 advantage. The Wolverines would add more points right before halftime, as Burleson made it 22-6 with a 30-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining.
Cougar linebacker Gary Griffin came up with interception on the opening possession of the second half, giving South the ball back at the East Webster 31. However, the Wolverines' Shurden picked off a pass and returned it 71 yards to the end zone for a commanding 28-6 lead with 8:11 left in the third.
After the teams traded possessions, the Cougars had another good scoring opportunity after getting the ball inside the red zone after a bad snap and shanked punt, but they turned it over on downs.
East Webster would add the final touchdown with 2:32 to play in the game when Ethan Roberts scored on a 1-yard run.
Brandon Flake had a sack and blocked PAT for South, while Chase Long also recorded a sack.
Despite the final score, the Cougars' defense played well. East Webster was held to only 169 total yards, but short fields and two non-offensive touchdowns proved to be the difference.
"I was pleased with the defense," Cook said. "We made them punt several times and had some three and outs. We've just got to get the offense clicking."